“90 Day”'s Big Ed Gets Choked Up as He Says Goodbye to Liz's Daughter but Still Feels They 'Both Dodged a Bullet'

Ed took Liz by surprise earlier this season when he canceled their wedding without telling her — and she had to find out through the officiant

Things are over between "Big" Ed and Liz, but that doesn't mean that he's ready to let go of the bond he's developed with Liz's daughter.

On the May 19 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, Ed, 58, asked Liz for a moment alone with her daughter, Ryleigh, before they left Arkansas to go to San Diego for awhile. This decision came after Liz said she doesn't "know where to go from here" following her 15th split from Ed.

"Can I have a minute with Riley, please?" Ed asked Liz, who agreed. Her daughter then joined Ed on the couch before they left for the airport.

"I just want to apologize. I'm not sure when I might get to see you again," he told Ryleigh as he got choked up. She replied, "I accept your apology."

Ed then told her, "No matter what happens between your mom and I, I'll always love you. You know that, right? You'll always be #1 at card games."

"I love you," Ryleigh said, and Ed reiterated the sentiment, telling her, "I love you, too. I just wanted to say bye."

In a confessional, Ed reflected on the relationship he'd formed with Liz's daughter, as he said the two would often "be duking it out playing board games."

"We had that relationship, which was kind of cute. And that relationship I had with her was very special," he admitted. "So my fear is that this has negatively impacted Riley in any way, and that would just break my heart if it did. So it's very sad to see Riley go."

During the episode, Liz said she was "trying to stay very strong for Ryleigh" while she navigated the breakup, which took her by surprise after Ed canceled their wedding without telling her and she had to find out from the officiant.

"It's so hard because I am here alone. I have no one to turn to," Liz said, adding that she feels “absolutely humiliated, f---ing played, used" by him. "To have me move here and then breakup with me again – it’s a huge slap in the face.”

Ed, meanwhile, admitted that the split from Liz is "sad" after she and Ryleigh left.

"I'm just really numb, and I need to start my life over again, at 58," he said. "I'm disappointed, obviously, the amount of time that, you know, we both invested trying to make it work, but I don't feel like I failed. I feel like we both dodged a bullet."



