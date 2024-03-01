De’Aaron Fox injury update for game between Sacramento Kings and Minnesota Timberwolves

De’Aaron Fox’s status remains uncertain as the Kings prepare to face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday at Target Center in Minneapolis.

The Kings are listing Fox as questionable due to a left knee contusion, the same injury that caused him to miss Wednesday’s blowout loss to the Denver Nuggets. Fox injured the knee in the first quarter of Monday’s loss to the Miami Heat.

The Timberwolves could be missing their leading scorer as well. Anthony Edwards is listed as questionable due to left ankle soreness.

The Timberwolves (42-17) sit atop the Western Conference after winning three in a row and eight of their last 10. They are a half-game ahead of the Oklahoma City Thunder, which will play the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday.

The Kings (33-25) are eighth in the West following Wednesday’s loss to the Denver Nuggets. Fox was ruled out against the Nuggets after going through the morning shootaround and pregame warmups with a sleeve on his left leg.

Fox is averaging 26.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.9 steals. The All-NBA point guard is shooting 47.1% from the field and 36.9% from 3-point range. The Kings are 3-4 without Fox this season.

Edwards, who came out of Georgia as the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA draft, is averaging 26.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.3 steals. He is shooting 46.9% from the field and 38.1% from 3-point range on 6.8 attempts per game.

Edwards had 35 points, seven rebounds and five assists with two steals and two blocks in a 124-111 loss to the Kings on Nov. 24 in Minneapolis. He had 34 points, five rebounds and 10 assists in a 110-98 win over the Kings on Dec. 23 in Sacramento.