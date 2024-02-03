Abdul Ezedi: Police search five properties in hunt for Clapham chemical attack suspect - with empty containers with corrosive warnings found

Police have searched five properties as they hunt for Clapham chemical attack suspect Abdul Ezedi - with the Met releasing footage of officers entering a home in Newcastle where empty containers with corrosive warnings were found.

The Met has said forensic tests are currently ongoing to see if the containers held the substance used in the attack on Wednesday 31 January.

The force added that searches have taken place at two addresses in east London and three in Newcastle as they continue to hunt for Ezedi.

The 35-year-old has been urged by police to hand himself in after going on the run following the attack involving a corrosive alkaline substance.

Twelve people were injured, including a mother, 31, and her two daughters, aged three and eight. All three remain in hospital, with the mother's injuries thought to be "life-changing".

Ezedi and the mother were in a relationship, a relative of the suspect has told Sky News.

