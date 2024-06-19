Above-average temperatures arrive in P.E.I. just as spring changes into summer

CHARLOTTETOWN, P.E.I. — Summer is arriving on June 20 and so are warmer-than-normal temperatures.

SaltWire weather specialist Allister Aalders said hot, humid weather is forecast for most of P.E.I. for the next two days. Temperatures will be in the high 20s and low 30s for much of the province with humidex values in the mid- to high-30s.

It will also remain warm at night with temperatures still in the high teens and low 20s, he said, adding the temperatures and humidity are forecast to moderate through Friday and into Saturday back closer to seasonal.

Aalders said temperatures are increasing in P.E.I., including the summer season, where the changes are more noticeable.

“Average high temperatures are around 20 to 22 Celsius around mid-to-late June, so these temperatures are certainly warmer than what we usually experience at this time of year,” he told SaltWire during an interview on June 18.

George Stewart, left, and his older brother, John, frequently visit the benches at Victoria Park in Charlottetown to enjoy the sunny weather. They were out on June 18 ahead o the hot weather expected to hit much of the province June 19-20. - Yutaro Sasaki/Local Journalism Reporter





Protection

In a statement published by the Chief Public Health Office on June 18, the province reminded P.E.I. residents to protect themselves and their loved ones from heat-related illnesses. When temperatures are on the rise, it is important to stay informed and prepared to prevent heat exhaustion, heat stroke and other heat-related conditions.

The release recommended that people stay hydrated, wear appropriate clothing, use sunscreen, stay informed about the weather conditions, keep food cold and keep a watch on vulnerable individuals.

Pet care

For pet owners, the P.E.I. Humane Society recommends they make their pets a priority on hot days.

“Make sure water is available, only let pet outside for short periods when needed and provide air conditioning or a fan to help keep them cool,” said Ashley Travis, the development and communications co-ordinator for the P.E.I. Humane Society.

In an interview with SaltWire on June 18, she said roads, driveways and paved areas can be extremely hot on pets' paws.

“Test the ground by holding your palm flat and counting to 10. If you can comfortably keep your hand on the pavement for 10 seconds, you can allow your pet to walk on the surface.”

Looking ahead

While Aalders said he couldn’t conclude whether it will be a "scorching" summer based on this week’s weather, long-range models and agencies such as Environment Canada and The Weather Network all predict that temperatures will be above average for the next several weeks.

“That does not mean there won't be fluctuations or periods of cooler temperatures, but when we tally up temperatures for June, July and August, it's expected we'll finish above normal.

“Periods of hot, humid weather are not necessarily uncommon on P.E.I., but heat affects everyone and us all differently,” Aalders said.

Yutaro Sasaki, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Guardian