AC Milan players walk off pitch after alleged racist chants towards goalkeeper Mike Maignan

AC Milan players walked off the pitch due to alleged racist chants from Udinese fans towards goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

Play was suspended for around 10 minutes at Udinese's Bluenergy Stadium following the alleged incident during the first half.

Maignan, who was born in French Guiana but grew up in Paris and plays for the French national team, was seen remonstrating with referee Fabio Maresca before he and his team walked off the pitch.

The incident took place around 30 minutes into the game, shortly after former Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek had given Milan the lead with a low first-time shot inside the post.

"There is absolutely no place in our game for racism: we are appalled. We are with you, Mike," AC Milan said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly.

