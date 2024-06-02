Adele calls out 'stupid' concertgoer for shouting 'Pride sucks' at her show: 'Shut up!'

If you insult Pride Month, Adele won't go easy on you.

The "Hello" singer, 36, slammed an audience member who shouted "Pride sucks!" during a recent performance in her Las Vegas concert residency, according to a video shared Saturday on social media.

In the clip, Adele initially appeared taken aback after being interrupted by the heckler but grew angry after realizing what they had said.

"Did you come to my (expletive) show and just say that Pride sucks?" an incensed Adele asked. "Are you (expletive) stupid?"

The crowd erupted in cheers after the 16-time Grammy winner told this "ridiculous" concertgoer, "You've got nothing nice to say, shut up, all right?"

Adele called out an audience member who shouted out "Pride sucks!" during a recent performance.

The incident came at the start of Pride Month, which Adele celebrated last year by wearing a rainbow flag dress for a concert. "I'll be celebrating it all month long," she told fans, later shouting during her show, "Happy Pride!" The previous year, Adele performed with a Pride flag in Hyde Park.

Rainbow flag meaning: A brief history lesson on how the Pride flag came to be

In 2016, Adele dedicated a concert to the victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting and grew emotional as she said, "The LGBTQIA community, they're like my soulmates since I was really young."

Speaking to Out magazine in 2011, she recalled a teenager telling her she gave him the strength to come out.

"He fancied someone at school, but he wasn't out," Adele told the magazine. "And he listened to 'Someone Like You' and came out to his best friend and then to the boy he fancied, and it turned out that he was gay as well, and now they're together − he's like 15. I had to leave so I didn't burst into tears."

Recap: Adele showcases witty sense of humor, otherworldly voice as Vegas residency nears its end

Adele has been performing her Weekends With Adele concert residency in Las Vegas since 2022 with plans to wrap up in November. She's set to play a series of shows in Munich this August, marking her first time performing in mainland Europe since 2016.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Adele rebukes fan who shouted 'Pride sucks' at Las Vegas residency