Adele Hits Back at Audience Member Who Says 'Pride Sucks': 'Don't Be So F------ Ridiculous'

“If you’ve got nothing nice to say, shut up. All right?” the singer said during her June 1 show

Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Adele in 2023

Adele has no time for hate.

During a show part of her Las Vegas residency on Saturday, June 1, which marked the first day of Pride Month, the singer-songwriter, 36, took a moment to call out an audience member who made a negative comment about the celebration dedicated to LGBTQ+ community members and their rights.

Though the heckler’s comment was not caught on-camera, Adele said in a fan-captured clip that she heard them say, "Pride sucks."

“Did you come to my f------ show and just say that Pride sucks? Are you f------ stupid?” the "Hello" singer asked the audience member.

Adele was then met with cheers from the crowd at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

“Don’t be so f------ ridiculous,” she added. “If you’ve got nothing nice to say, shut up. All right?”

The Grammy winner has never been afraid to express her opinion — and showcase her signature wit — at her Weekends with Adele shows.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Adele performing at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in January 2024

Last month, after a break from performing due to a vocal rest, the singer raved about Sabrina Carpenter’s hit track “Espresso" in between songs.

Adele spoke about how switching back to Las Vegas' time zone after her break has impacted her body, telling the audience, "I nearly pissed myself because my whole body clock was out of sync.”

"So being on stage at 11:30, I was desperate for a pee,” she told the crowd. “But I'm always, you know, [going] back to the hotel, in the hotel, whatever, by, sort of like, 11:10 at the latest. And then I have to warm my voice down, then I have a steam shower and things like that."

Then, referring to Carpenter’s chart-topping track, she continued, "As I got into bed last night — 'cause that's a very late night for me, normally I'm in bed by 9 p.m. — I found myself singing, 'I'm working late, 'cause I'm a singer.’ ”

Added Adele: "That Sabrina Carpenter song! 'I can't relate to desperation.' That song is my jam!"

Kevin Mazur/Getty Adele performing in Las Vegas in November 2022

This weekend's show of support for the LGBTQ+ community wasn't the first time that Adele has spoken out against unruly audience members.

In July 2023, the star spoke out about concert etiquette, calling out individuals who had been "forgetting" how to behave after stars including Bebe Rexha, Kelsea Ballerini and Billie Eilish were hit by flying objects on stage.

In fan-captured footage, Adele said, “Have you noticed how people are forgetting f------ show etiquette at the moment? People are throwing s--- on stage. Have you seen that?"

“I f---ing dare you — I dare you throw something at me," the musician, who was holding a T-shirt cannon, joked, adding, "I’ll f------ kill you.”



