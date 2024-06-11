Adele Reveals Her Spanx Are Too-Small Mid Concert: 'Nervous My Blood's Going to Get Cut Off'

“So, if I pass out half way through the show, don’t worry — that is why," the singer joked to the crowd

Kevin Mazur/Getty Adele.

Adele was on the brink of a wardrobe malfunction during a recent concert.

While performing her Las Vegas residency "Weekends with Adele" on Friday, June 1, 36-year-old singer revealed that she was "nervous" about her ensemble thanks to a pair of too-small Spanx. The hilarious moment was captured by a fan who shared the clip on TikTok.

"I had to put these Spanx on that were a size small," Adele said told the audience while sitting on a piano bench. "It was like pumping sausage meat. It was so stressful and I was contemplating maybe I don’t go on in a pair of Spanx tonight, but I was like ‘Oh no, that’s too risky.’”

The 30 singer explained that she "managed to get into them," but she was still concerned.



"It's made me look great but I’m nervous maybe my blood’s going to get cut off or something,” she joked. “So, if I pass out half way through the show, don’t worry — that is why.”



Adele's stylist, Jamie Mizrahi, posted about the singer's look for the night on Instagram. Mizrahi shared that her black gown (which featured a silver rope-like belt and a cutout neckline) was a custom piece by the London clothing brand JW Anderson.

The stylist also gave fans a closer look at Adele's glam. In a photo of the singer looking into a mirror, the singer wears her signature cat eye with shimmering champagne eyeshadow on her inner corners. Adele also has a black French manicure with gold accents.



Kevin Mazur/Getty Adele.

At another point in the show, which was held on the first day of Pride Month, Adele hit back at an audience member who disparaged the celebration dedicated to LGBTQ+ community members.

In a fan-captured clip, Adele responds to a heckler saying, "Pride sucks."

“Did you come to my f---ing show and just say that Pride sucks? Are you f---ing stupid?” the "Hello" singer asked the audience member.

The crowd at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace then cheered in response.

“Don’t be so f---ing ridiculous,” she added. “If you’ve got nothing nice to say, shut up. All right?”



