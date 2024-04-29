Advisory for Yukon's Klondike valley upgraded to flood warning

An ice jam that formed around the Klondike Highway bridge has prompted officials to raise the emergency advisory for the Klondike River valley from a flood watch to a flood warning on Monday. (Chris MacIntyre/CBC - image credit)

Emergency officials have upgraded an advisory for the Klondike River in Dawson City, Yukon, to a flood warning.

A flood warning is issued when river water levels have, or will, exceed the river bank and cause flooding. The advisory, issued on Monday, replaces a flood watch issued late last week.

Paul Robitaille, the town's emergency information officer, says it applies to the stretch of river between the Dredge Pond subdivision and the confluence with the Yukon River.

"The main concern there is that there's an ice jam that's formed around the Klondike Highway bridge, and there's other ice jams coming down that could impact the height of the river if that jam at the bridge doesn't move along."

An ice jam between the Klondike Highway bridge and the Dredge Pond subdivision.

An ice jam between the Klondike Highway bridge and the Dredge Pond subdivision on Monday. (Chris MacIntyre/CBC)

Robitaille said the areas in the flood warning zone include the Trʼondëk Hwëchʼin subdivision of C-4, the Dredge Pond subdivision and its surrounding area of Prospector Road and Eureka Drive.

"We really want people to be ready to move if they have to, and to be prepared," he said. "You know, have your 72-hour kit prepared. Have your plan, your household and yourself ready to go because the water could rise quite quickly."

Robitaille said an evacuation alert still remains in place for the Klondike River from the confluence to the Dempster Corner bridge. A high stream-flow advisory is also still in effect for the Klondike River between the Bear Creek subdivision and the Dempster Corner bridge.

Robitaille said members of the local governments are currently busy at the various sandbagging stations around town. Emergency kits are also being made which will include items such as flashlights, AM/FM radios, batteries, and emergency contact information.

"We're looking for volunteers," Robitaille said. "If there's anybody who is in the affected areas that are under the flood warning, that think that they'll be affected, you should be proactive and sandbag around your property."

Robitaille said the river is being monitored on a consistent basis by air, and on the ground.

An ice jam formed at the Henderson Corner subdivision approximately 20 kilometers from downtown Dawson City, Yukon.

An ice jam formed on the Klondike at the Henderson Corner subdivision, approximately 20 kilometres from downtown Dawson, on Monday. (Chris MacIntyre/CBC)

He said up-to-date information will be provided in a variety of ways.

"We put out updates on a daily basis," he said. "Everyday at about two o'clock we're putting out our report and that goes on 106.9 FM, CFYT. It's also on 105.5 FM. Mainly in the Klondike valley, but that is a new emergency broadcast station that's running in Dawson City as well."

Robitaille said people who are living outside of the Klondike valley area can receive updated information on the Yukon Protective Services, the Trʼondëk Hwëchʼin Government, and City of Dawson Facebook pages.