Aerial Footage Captures Stunning Snowy Sierra Nevadas

Aerial footage captured the Sierra Nevada mountains in the midst of a late spring storm sweeping over California on Saturday, April 13.

Video filmed by Shreenivasan Manievannan shows the mountains blanketed in snow, resembling a scene from the heart of winter rather than the onset of spring.

“The Mountains truly looked like they were still in the deep winter season,” Manievannan told Storyful, “Yosemite National Park’s Half Dome peeked through high based clouds with light shining on the snow clad peak.”

The National Weather Service in the Bay Area said several mountain ranges and peaks were forecast snow over the weekend. Credit: Shreenivasan Manievannan via Storyful

