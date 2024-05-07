Air Canada cuts number of language complaints, still gets more than any other regulated institution

CBC
·2 min read
While Air Canada has cut the number of language-related complaints it receives, it still gets more than any other federally regulated institution. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press - image credit)
While Air Canada has cut the number of language-related complaints it receives, it still gets more than any other federally regulated institution. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press - image credit)

Despite a decrease in the number of complaints filed against Air Canada over language-related issues, the airline still gets more language complaints nationwide than any other institution, says Commissioner of Official Languages Raymond Théberge.

In his annual report, presented Tuesday morning, Théberge's office said it received 847 valid complaints during the 2023-2024 year — less than half the number it received the previous year. Of these, 15 per cent — 130 complaints — were related to Air Canada.

"This year there was a decrease in the number of complaints with respect to Air Canada from 276 to 130. However, Air Canada is still the institution that receives the most complaints generally, every year," said Théberge.

"The number received this year represents more of a historical average than in the past and I think it still indicates that there are challenges with respect to Air Canada to meet their language obligations."

Air Canada spokesperson Christopher Hennebelle said the company has taken note of the commissioner's report.

"The number of complaints we received has been reduced by more than half since last year, while the number of passengers we carried has increased significantly, from 37 to 46 million. That's a significant improvement," said Hennebelle, adding that an Official Languages Action Plan is in the works and should be released later this year.

Hennebelle also noted that among the institutions that are subject to the Official Languages Act, Air Canada is the one that has the most interactions with the public.

Decrease in complaints nationwide

Théberge said the number of complaints filed in 2023-2024 "are a bit of a contrast to the very high volumes of complaints" lodged in the previous years.

He said he's unable to state whether this decrease is a result of federal institutions adhering more closely to official languages law, or whether this trend will continue.

Théberge pointed out that significant events often affect the number of complaints received in a given year. He cited an example from two years ago, when the CEO of Air Canada delivered a speech exclusively in English, resulting in over 2,000 complaints.

"What tends to happen is once you have an incident which has this kind of attention, Canadians become quite aware of their language rights and during those times they tend to make more complaints. This year, we did not have this kind of incident," he said.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Stormy Daniels Testifies That Donald Trump Did Not Wear a Condom When They Had Sex

    The former adult film actress alleged in court that following their tryst, Trump told her, "Oh it was great, let’s get together again honey bunch"

  • Donald Trump Is Headlining a GOP Event in Minnesota on the Same Day as Barron's Florida Graduation: Reports

    The judge in Trump's criminal trial agreed to cancel court proceedings on May 17 so the former president could be in West Palm Beach with his son and family

  • Trump trial live updates: 'None of it is made up,' Stormy Daniels says of her story

    Former President Donald Trump is on trial in New York City, where he is facing felony charges related to a 2016 hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. Trump last April pleaded not guilty to a 34-count indictment charging him with falsifying business records in connection with a hush money payment his then-attorney Michael Cohen made to Daniels in order to boost his electoral prospects in the 2016 presidential election. Former President Trump was conferring with his attorney when Stormy Daniels passed by the defense table on her way out of the courtroom, and she and Trump did not appear to acknowledge each other.

  • Adult Film Star Stormy Daniels Testifies That Donald Trump Told Her She Reminded Him of 'His Daughter'

    Daniels also testified that the former president told her he and his wife, Melania, sleep in separate bedrooms

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene backs off threat to oust Johnson as speaker

    Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene appeared on Tuesday to be backing off her threat to force a vote to oust Speaker Mike Johnson this week, though she signaled that she'll preserve her threat indefinitely -- keeping Johnson on a tight leash as he navigates a one-vote majority in the chamber. The development comes after Greene and Johnson met on Tuesday afternoon -- their second meeting in as many days. The meetings came after Greene said she would force a vote to remove Johnson from the leadership post this week.

  • ‘He could see the damage she was doing’: Trump reacts to Stormy Daniels testimony

    Legal analyst Norm Eisen says there was no sleeping in court today, as Daniels’ testimony placed her “at the crux of the underlying crime.”

  • 14-Second Video Is All It Takes To Bust Donald Trump's Trial Complaint

    The former president's shameless 180 is laid bare in the short clip.

  • George Conway Dumps On Key Donald Trump Trial Tactic: 'A Huge Mistake'

    "It fills an emotional need for Donald Trump but it does not really help him," said the conservative attorney.

  • Rachel Maddow Urges People to Prepare for ‘the Freakout’ When Trump ‘Inevitably’ Is ‘Ordered Into Jail’ | Video

    "Heads up, this is no time to check out," the MSNBC prime time host says The post Rachel Maddow Urges People to Prepare for ‘the Freakout’ When Trump ‘Inevitably’ Is ‘Ordered Into Jail’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.

  • Kristi Noem Blows Up at Fox Anchor Pressing Her on Puppy Murder

    Fox Business NetworkIn what has devolved into the TV equivalent of tweeting through it, Kristi Noem appeared for yet another cable news interview on Tuesday morning. The beleaguered South Dakota governor seems to be on a mission to salvage her exceedingly slim hopes of becoming Donald Trump’s running mate.It did not go well for her.Having already enjoyed friendly sitdowns with other Fox News and Newsmax stars, the MAGA governor joined Fox Business Network anchor Stuart Varney on Tuesday morning

  • Jen Psaki Recalls Shock At Hope Hicks' 'Major Question' For Her After Trump 2016 Win

    Hicks had “one major question” and her response to Psaki’s comment was in hindsight — amid Trump's trial — “interesting," said the MSNBC anchor.

  • Xi Says China Will ‘Never Forget’ the US Bombing of Its Embassy

    (Bloomberg) -- President Xi Jinping vowed to “never forget” NATO’s deadly bombing of the Chinese embassy in Belgrade, hours before arriving in Serbia on a swing through Europe aimed at dividing Brussels’ support for the US.Most Read from BloombergIsrael Says a Cease-Fire Plan Backed by Hamas Falls ShortHigh-Tech Trading Firms Race to Grab Bond Market TurfRussians Are Coming to Terms With Putin’s War in UkraineApple Revamps iPads With AI-Focused Pro Model, Bigger Air“Twenty-five years ago today,

  • Trump: RNC lawyer’s resignation ‘great news’

    Former President Trump called it “great news” that the Republican National Committee’s (RNC) top lawyer was set to depart the role just months after taking the job. “Great news for the Republican Party. RINO lawyer Charlie Spies is out as Chief Counsel of the RNC. I wish him well!” Trump posted late Sunday on Truth…

  • Karine Jean-Pierre Gives Sage Advice To Kristi Noem After Hint About Killing Biden Dog

    The White House press secretary shredded the South Dakota governor like a chew toy during a briefing.

  • Singh tells Conservatives to back off as House prepares for first pharmacare vote

    OTTAWA — NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is warning Conservatives to back down from attempts to block pharmacare legislation, as the House of Commons prepares to vote on the bill for the first time. The legislation is a central condition of the NDP's political pact with the governing Liberals, and includes a program to cover select contraceptive and diabetes medications and supplies. Conservative health critic Stephen Ellis tabled an amendment to the bill last month that, if passed, would effectively q

  • Justice Juan Merchan Gives Two Strikes Trump a Final Warning: Jail Is Next

    Brendan McDermid/Pool/AFP via GettyDonald Trump has booked a one-way ticket to jail, and the judge overseeing his ongoing New York criminal trial on Monday said he’s ready to send him there at any moment.New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan started the fourth week of Trump’s trial with a speech that’s more than a year in the making, explaining why he hasn’t yet thrown the politician into the slammer—making what he called his final warning to the former president.“I’ll find you in criminal

  • House Republicans are ready to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt over Biden audio

    House Republicans plan to move forward next week with holding Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress for his refusal to turn over the unredacted audio of an interview that was conducted as part of the special counsel probe into President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents. The House Judiciary Committee is set to convene on May 16 to advance contempt charges against the Cabinet official, according to a person familiar with the matter who was granted anonymity to discuss plans not yet made public. The resolution would then go to the full House for a vote.

  • Opinion: The Real ‘Sleaze’ Factor in Trump’s New York Trial

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyThe real sleazy part of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s prosecution of former President Donald Trump for election interference isn’t what you think.The sleaze factor isn’t the kind of work done by actress and director Stormy Daniels, the business of the National Enquirer, the allegations by model Karen McDougal that she had an affair with Trump, or the fact that celebrity lawyers arrange fees for their clients’ stories.The real

  • Russia warns Britain it could strike back after Cameron remark on Ukraine

    MOSCOW/LONDON (Reuters) -Russia warned Britain on Monday that if British weapons were used by Ukraine to strike Russian territory then Moscow could hit back at British military installations and equipment both inside Ukraine and elsewhere. Russia said British Ambassador Nigel Casey was summoned to the foreign ministry for a formal protest after Foreign Secretary David Cameron said last week that Ukraine had the right to use British weapons to strike Russia.

  • Kristi Noem Cries ‘Fake News’ After Disastrous Interview on CBS

    Anna Moneymaker/Getty ImagesGov. Kristi Noem of South Dakota would like to speak to the manager.The Republican took to social media on Sunday to complain that she’d been unfairly grilled by Margaret Brennan in a catastrophic appearance on CBS’ Face the Nation hours earlier, alleging that her Democratic counterparts would never have been subjected to such fierce interrogation.Having crunched the numbers, Noem posted on X: “This morning in our 15-minute interview, Margaret Brennan interrupted me 3