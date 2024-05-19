Air Canada to increase service in Ottawa

Air Canada says they will soon offer as many as 30 additional flights per week at the Ottawa International Airport. (Jean-Claude Taliana/Radio-Canada - image credit)

Ottawa travellers can soon expect more options when booking flights to both domestic and international destinations.

Air Canada announced Friday it is expanding its service to the Macdonald–Cartier International Airport by almost 60 per cent compared to 2023.

Changes include:

Flights to Calgary and Winnipeg year-round

Larger and more frequent flights to Vancouver, Quebec City and Halifax.

More winter flights to Tampa, Fort Lauderdale and Orlando.

More flights to Chicago, New York and Washington through United Airlines.

More winter flights to Cancun and Punta Cana through United Airlines.

The changes will see as many as 30 additional flights through Ottawa each week in the winter months, Air Canada said.

Airline officials cited increasing demand as a reason for the change.

Travellers wait in a line at Ottawa International Airport during a snow storm on Dec. 23, 2022.

The changes to Air Canada's schedule include more winter flights to warmer destinations from Ottawa's airport. (Francis Ferland/Radio-Canada)

The changes signal a long-anticipated rebound from a steep drop in tourism that occurred during he COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2020, Air Canada cut 80 to 95 per cent of its flights, according to then-president and CEO of the airport authority, Mark Laroche.

Now, airport revenue is taking off again.

"This is great news for Ottawa's economy and recognizes the importance and vibrancy of the Ottawa market on the world stage," said Mayor Mark Sutcliffe said in a press release.

Michael Crockatt, president and CEO of Ottawa Tourism, called the announcement a sign of the airline's confidence in the city as a tourism destination.

"Air Canada's decision to increase flight capacity to Ottawa International Airport is a significant development for our city," Crockatt said in a press release.