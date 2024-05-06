Air quality monitors placed across island

Thirty air quality monitoring systems have been placed across all 12 parishes and the ports [BBC]

A number of systems to measure air quality have been placed across Jersey.

Breathe Jersey, a community initiative, said it had placed 30 air quality monitoring systems across all 12 parishes and the ports.

It said the data would be available to islanders to "help influence the community to make positive decisions about their vehicle use".

The Government of Jersey said it was working with the group to ensure it did not duplicate monitoring activities.

"Monitoring data collected both by Breathe Jersey and the water and air team within Natural Environment will be considered by the working group and shared with policy makers as appropriate," it said.

A government report recently found pollution on Beresford Street exceeded the World Health Organization air quality levels 14 times in 2022.

