Alberta government pondering whether schools need rules about smartphones, other devices

Alberta's education minister is questioning whether the province needs rules around smartphone use in schools.

Alberta's education minister is considering whether the province's schools need consistent rules about cellphones and other smart devices in classrooms.

Ontario and Quebec are both imposing provincial bans on students using cell phones during class time, except when teachers say they need the devices for schoolwork.

Alberta Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides says a sample of 16 school authorities across the province found more than half lacked any smartphone use policy.

"I hear very frequently from teachers and parents about distractions. About concerns over bullying, online harassment. So it's something that we need to address," Nicolaides said in an interview earlier this month.

Nicolaides said he hasn't decided whether Alberta should have a blanket policy, or require each school authority to set its own rules.

In April and early May, Alberta Education ran an online public survey about smartphone use in schools. More than 68,000 people responded, 70 per cent of them parents.

The government hasn't compiled the results yet. Nicolaides said this was part of gauging Albertans' feelings on the issue.

In January, British Columbia's government announced that B.C. school divisions must develop a phone use policy to take effect for the 2024-25 school year.

The Ontario government, which has had a phone-ban policy since 2019, announced last month the rules will tighten in September.

Elementary students won't be able to use their phones during the school day. Junior and senior high students will only be allowed to use their phones during breaks, or in classrooms with the teacher's permission.

Alberta teachers want say on smartphone use

Proponents of limitations point to evidence that children and teens who spend more time glued to their phones are experiencing worse mental health and feelings of isolation, as well as being distracted from learning.

But there are caveats to consider, such as students who use their phones for medical reasons, possible exemptions for students with disabilities who use adaptive technologies on their own devices, and children facing relentless bullying using phones to contact their parents.

Alberta Teachers' Association President Jason Schilling says many teachers are exhausted by trying to manage student smartphone use in class.

Alberta Teachers' Association president Jason Schilling said many teachers are increasingly frustrated by students bringing phones, smart watches or tablets to class.

Even when the devices are face-down on their desks, the sound of buzzing and the sight of screens lighting up is a distraction, he said.

Educators worry they'll be held liable for lost and stolen phones if they collect the devices during classes, he said.

On the flip side, Schilling said the phones are powerful tools, and students need to learn how to use them to function in a digital world.

And when schools can't afford modern computer equipment or speedy internet, teachers may rely on students' phones for digital activities in class.

Earlier this month, ATA members meeting in Calgary voted 99 per cent in favour of the association taking the position that smart devices should be banned during instructional time "to promote a focused, engaging and safe learning environment," except when teachers permit them for digital lessons.

Grade 12 student Chelsea Kwon says she has felt that tug of temptation to check her messages when she looks at her phone in class.

Kwon, a student trustee with Edmonton Public Schools, says teachers at her high school, Dr. Anne Anderson, make their own rules around phone use.

She said schools should put more emphasis on teaching wise digital citizenship.

"Us teenagers have to know that we have to take accountability for our actions, and that we have to be responsible with the technology that we use," she said.

Kwon said she likes the idea of consistent phone rules, because students will feel like they're being treated fairly no matter what school they attend.

Parents divided on necessity of phones

Calgary parent Wolly Barabash was unhappy to hear that blanket policies on school phone use were under consideration.

His son Michael, 15, is in Grade 10 at Bishop Carroll High School, which uses a self-directed learning model.

Michael isn't using his phone during seminars, but prefers to do assigned readings and submit assignments on his phone. He also stays in touch with his parents by text during the school day.

Michael Barabash (left), 15, studies at Bishop Carroll high school in Calgary. Parent Wolly Barabash (right) says students like his son, who enrolled in self-directed learning programs, should have access to smart devices during the day because it's the most efficient way for them to complete their work.

Calgary parent Wolly Barabash says students like his son Michael, 15, should have access to smart devices during the day because it's the most efficient way for them to complete their work.

High school students are mature enough to learn how to use devices responsibly and productively, Barabash said. Teachers need the flexibility to decide which classes can handle the responsibility, he said.

"A blanket policy would be really bad and, frankly, it would be a nightmare for teachers to enforce," Barabash said.

Edmonton parent Barbara Gutziet sees it differently. She's frustrated by the sight of teens staring at their phones instead of socializing and going outside.

Her son Jason, 14, is in Grade 9 at a K-9 school that only allows phone access at lunch and after the dismissal bell rings.

Gutziet worries that cellphone policies will be more liberal when Jason goes to high school. She can't see why students would need phones in class when most schools have carts full of Chromebooks to use.

Barbara Gutziet (left) says she wants to see schools limit cell phone access for students, like her 14-year-old son, Jason. Gutziet, who lives in Edmonton, says students have other ways of conducting research at school and can contact their parents through the office.

Barbara Gutziet says she wants to see schools limit cell phone access for students, like her 14-year-old son, Jason.

"It is a struggle to maintain the students' attention and keep them engaged in the classroom," Gutziet said. "Digital devices are just really, really difficult to control."

Nicolaides said there's no timeline for making a decision on the future of smart devices in Alberta classrooms.

He said looking into the issue is part of the province's work to refresh an outdated provincial policy on technology in schools.