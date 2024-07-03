Axel Foley Is Back! How to Watch All the “Beverly Hills Cop” Movies Starring Eddie Murphy

Eddie Murphy makes his return as Axel Foley in Netflix's 'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F,' the fourth installment of the franchise

Melinda Sue Gordon/Netflix Eddie Murphy as Axel Foley in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F

Eddie Murphy is getting back in action as Axel Foley.

Almost 40 years after the release of the original film, the actor is reprising his role as the street-smart detective in the Beverly Hills Cop franchise.

The first film was released in December 1984, following a Detroit native who travels to Beverly Hills, Calif., to solve the murder of his best friend. The buddy cop film was a huge blockbuster hit, receiving various award nominations, and launching Murphy to international stardom.

Following the initial film’s release, two sequels were released in 1987 and 1994, respectively. A fourth film was originally announced back in the ‘90s but didn't come to fruition until decades later.

The latest installment, which was released on Netflix on July 3, follows Axel Foley as he returns to Beverly Hills after his daughter Jane's life is threatened.

If you’re hoping to dive back into the franchise, here’s where to watch all the films online.

Related: The Cast of 1984's Beverly Hills Cop: Where Are They Now?

Beverly Hills Cop (1984)

CBS via Getty John Ashton as Det. Sgt. John Taggart, Eddie Murphy as Det. Axel Foley and Judge Reinhold as Det. William 'Billy' Rosewood in Beverly Hills Cop

The first film follows Axel Foley (Murphy), a Detroit cop who travels to Los Angeles after the murder of his best friend. To track down the killer, he teams up with two detectives from the Beverly Hills Police Department, who reluctantly help him with the case.

The film was a huge blockbuster success, and the highest-grossing film released in the U.S. in 1984. Additionally, it received award recognition, including nominations for a Golden Globe Award and Academy Award, as well as launching Murphy into international stardom.

Watch Beverly Hills Cop on Netflix

Beverly Hills Cop II (1987)

Paramount Pictures/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images Paul Reiser and Eddie Murphy in Beverly Hills Cop II

Following the success of the original, a sequel was released in 1987. The movie takes place two years after the events of the first film as Axel Foley returns to Los Angeles to help solve another case, once again teaming up with detectives Billy Rosewood and John Taggart.

Though the film received mixed reviews from critics upon its release, it was a blockbuster smash like the original, becoming the highest-grossing film of the Beverly Hills Cop film series. Also like its processor, it was nominated for an Oscar and a Golden Globe Award.

Watch Beverly Hills Cop II on Netflix

Beverly Hills Cop III (1994)

Moviestore/Shutterstock Eddie Murphy in Beverly Hills Cop III

In 1994, a third film was released, simply titled Beverly Hills Cop III. This film takes place three years after the events of the second film as Axel Foley returns to Los Angeles upon learning that his boss’ murderer had ties to a California amusement park called Wonder World. Unlike the first two films, Don Simpson and Jerry Bruckheimer decided not to return as producers due to reported disagreements around the budget.

The film received negative reviews upon its release, grossing just $42 million domestically. Murphy later criticized the plot, saying “the third Beverly Hills Cop was garbage,” per The Hollywood Reporter.

A follow-up was going to be released in the mid-1990s but never came to fruition. In the late 2000s, talk of a fourth film recirculated and went through various production delays. Speaking with Playboy about the fourth film in 2015, Murphy noted that writers had to “get that script right” before moving forward. “If we do that movie, it has to be right,” Murphy told the publication. “Not just thrown together to get a big check. I don’t need any more of those.”

Watch Beverly Hills Cop III on Paramount+

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F (2024)

Courtesy of Netflix Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Detective Bobby Abbott and Eddie Murphy as Axel Foley in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F

After years of delays, Murphy confirmed that a fourth film was in the works during an interview with Collider in 2019, noting that filming would begin after the filming of Coming 2 America. The film was released by Netflix on July 3, 2024, following Murphy as Axel Foley, who returns to Beverly Hills after his daughter Jane's life is threatened.

The film sees the return of several notable characters, including John Taggart and Billy Rosewood, while also introducing some new faces. Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Taylour Paige and Kevin Bacon all join the franchise as new characters in the follow-up.

Watch Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F on Netflix

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.