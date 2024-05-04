Ali Wong Jokes She Looks Like ‘An X-Men Villain’ After ‘Crazy’ Self Makeup Mishap

The 'Beef' star made do after forgetting her eyebrow pencil before a big show

ali wong/instagram; getty Ali Wong

Ali Wong is poking a little fun at her latest makeup look.

On Thursday, May 2, the Beef actress, 42, shared a video on Instagram, describing a new beauty blunder.

In the selfie clip, filmed backstage before the opening night of her Los Angeles residency at The Wiltern, Wong said her glam wasn’t quite what she expected.

“I do my own makeup to save time and money,” she explained in the clip. “I forgot my eyebrow pencil, so I had to make do with this kinda reddish-brown eyeliner that I applied to my eyebrows.”

While talking to the camera, Wong leaned her face closer to show off her brows, which were a different color from her dark hair.

The comedian found humor in the situation, adding, “I think it looks kinda crazy. I look like an X-Men villain.”

Her comment section was filled with playful, yet supportive messages.

“GURL!! I’m on my way…child!! 😳😂,” Daniel Martin, the global director of artistry for Tatcha, wrote. Another added, “THIS IS ART THE PEOPLE WILL CELEBRATE IT.”

While Wong may have forgotten her eyebrow pencil, the Always Be My Maybe actress slayed awards season this year.

It all started in January when she wore $238,000 worth of diamonds at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards and a jade-green Givenchy gown.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; Taylor Hill/FilmMagic Ali Wong, 2024 Critics Choice Awards

Wong's stylist, Tara Swennen, helped turn her style up several notches with jewelry from Jared’s collaboration with Shy Dayan.

She also added a necklace made of pear-shaped emeralds and diamonds from the Jared Atelier x Shy collection, worth more than $18,000. A platinum marquise-cut diamond ring and princess-cut diamond drop earrings completed her look.

Wong, who won best actress in a limited series or movie made for television that evening, continued to shine during subsequent events.

getty (2) Ali Wong, 2024 SAG Awards

At the 2024 SAG Awards on Feb. 24, the comedian stood out in a 3D Iris Van Herpen dress.

The laser-cut couture gown featured attachments reminiscent of water sprouting from a fountain. She accessorized with jewels by Bucherer Fine Jewellery.

However, she was able to slip out of the removable attachments that evening when it came time to pose with her trophy.

Monica Schipper/Getty Ali Wong, 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards

Wong struck gold again with an eye-catching backless gown for the 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards that same month.

The Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) star was all smiles as she showed a bit of skin on the red carpet wearing a Cong Tri sequin gown with a ruffled halter neckline.

