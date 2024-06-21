Alison Victoria and Boyfriend Brandt Andersen Reveal How Their Love Story Started: ‘It Became Something More’

The ‘Windy City Rehab’ star first went Instagram official with her director boyfriend on June 12

Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock Alison Victoria and boyfriend Brandt Andersen

Alison Victoria and Brandt Andersen are sharing new details about their relationship.

After Victoria, 42, went Instagram official with her new boyfriend on Wednesday, June 12, the Windy City Rehab star revealed to Us Weekly how she felt about the big reveal and how their love story unfolded.

“We did not think it was that big of a deal. But to me, I just love him,” Victoria told the outlet on June 15. “He is the most amazing human I’ve ever met. I love that everybody already knew how amazing he was. And now I could just be so proud to be next to him.”

She explained how the strong connection she felt with Andersen, 46, felt unexpected, however, she noted that “surprises are good.”

Related: HGTV Star Alison Victoria Goes Instagram Official with New Boyfriend Brandt Andersen After Divorce

Unique Nicole/Getty Alison Victoria and Brandt Andersen

Andersen, who was also interviewed, opened up about how they first met and shared that they “were friends first” before realizing there was a romantic element to their relationship.

“I have no friends who I laugh with like I did with her. It just became something more because we just love being with each other,” he said.

Andersen is a producer, director and writer, according to his IMDb page. He is credited as a producer for the 2015 film Everest starring Jake Gyllenhaal, as well as the short film Refugee released in 2020.

Related: Alison Victoria Says New Season of 'Windy City Rehab' Is a 'Fresh Start' After Split from Costar (Exclusive)

Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock Brandt Andersen and Alison Victoria

Victoria first shared the news of her relationship by posting photos taken from the couple’s red carpet debut at the Daytime Emmys on Friday, June 7.

In the sweet shots, the interior designer has her arm wrapped around her boyfriend’s shoulder as Andersen has his hands placed on her waist. The next slide shows Victoria pressing her face against Andersen as the two hug each other.

At one point on the red carpet, the pair couldn't keep their hands off each other as they leaned in for a passionate kiss.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Before meeting Andersen, Victoria was married to insurance agency owner Luke Harding, according to HGTV Magazine. The pair reportedly bought a house together in Chicago before splitting.

Victoria was also previously in a long-term relationship with Michael Marks, she told PEOPLE during an exclusive interview in 2020.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.