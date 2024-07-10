Alleged gunman killed by French police in New Caledonia, death toll reaches 10

French police shot and killed an alleged gunman in New Caledonia on Wednesday, local prosecutors said, bringing the toll of almost two months of unrest in the French Pacific territory to 10.

The suspect was killed during a gun battle in the Mont-Dore district outside New Caledonia's capital Noumea, where police were deployed to clear roadblocks.

Police under fire

When the police came under fire, members of the GIGN elite tactical unit covering the operation shot back, killing the man, a source close to the case told French press agency AFP.

A second source familiar with the case said police had been deployed to arrest people behind gun attacks that have become common in the area, only to come under fire themselves as they cleared a major road.

Unrest broke out in mid-May in New Caledonia, almost 17,000 kilometres from Paris, over a planned expansion of the electoral roll that indigenous Kanak people fear would leave them in a permanent minority, crushing their hopes for independence.

Some barricaded roads and burned or looted cars, businesses and public buildings, prompting Paris to send thousands of troops and police in response.

The electoral change, which requires altering the French constitution, is effectively in limbo since President Emmanuel Macron dissolved parliament for new elections that on Sunday produced a lower house with no clear majority.

Pro-independence arrests

(With newswires)



Read more on RFI English



Read also:

New Caledonia's independence party considers expansion of electorate

French PM promises New Caledonia referendum and return of rebel chief's head

Pro- and anti-independence demos in New Caledonia split French island group