Allison Holker Wishes Daughter Weslie a Happy Birthday as She Turns 16: 'She Is My Angel'

"So proud of the beautiful human you are," Holker wrote in the caption of the Instagram post

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Allison Holker and daughter Weslie

Allison Holker's oldest child is growing up fast!

The dancer, 36, posted a touching tribute to her daughter Weslie Renae on Instagram in honor of her 16th birthday on Sunday, May 26.

"Happy birthday @weslie.renae I LOVE YOU! So proud of the beautiful human you are," Holker wrote in the caption of a black-and-white photo of the teenager. "Weslie is 16 today!!! We are toooooo close for our own good hahahahhaahhaa!!"

The So You Think You Can Dance judge continued: "She is my angel and I am so proud and inspired by her! MY EVERYTHING."

"Awwwww I love this so much 😍. Happy birthday Weslie!!" Jenna Dewan commented on Holker's post.

Related: Allison Holker Enjoys Family Night Out with All Three Kids at Kung Fu Panda 4 Premiere — See the Cute Photos!

Per Instagram Stories posts shared by Holker and Weslie, the teen celebrated her birthday with a cake among family and friends.

Weslie is the TV personality's daughter from a previous relationship — but she was later adopted by Holker's late husband, fellow dancer Stephen "tWitch" Boss.

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!

Holker is also mom to 8-year-old son Maddox and 4-year-old daughter Zaia, whom she welcomed with Boss.

Related: Allison Holker Says She's 'So Proud' of Son Maddox as He Celebrates His 8th Birthday: 'Together Forever'

"Being a mother is one of the biggest blessings in my life," Holker wrote about her three kids on Instagram for Mother's Day on May 12. "My children bring me so my light, love, comfort, support, curiosity and purpose. There is a bond we share and protect."

Amy Sussman/Getty Allison Holker with her kids

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Holker recently spoke exclusively to PEOPLE about building a community around her family — who now lives in Utah — since her husband died by suicide in December 2022.

"It can be intimidating trying to find your community, trying to find your people," she said. "And so it's something that I really celebrate, that I worked really hard in cultivating this family out here, my chosen family."

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.