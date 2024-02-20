It’s been almost a week since fatal Kansas City mass shooting. Here are the key details

Almost a week after the fatal mass shooting following the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade and rally, the public is slowly learning details.

The most recent update: Two men were charged with felony murder, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced in a Tuesday press conference. The two adults are held on a $1 million bond each.

Here’s what we know so far:

What happened during the shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs rally?

Surveillance footage recorded the sound of gunfire just before 2 p.m. on the west side of Union Station, after the end of the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory rally on Wednesday, Feb. 14. Twenty three people were shot and one of those people died, authorities said. Others were injured during the chaos, but did not have gunshot wounds — bringing the total to 39, according to Star reporting.

Images from Kansas City Star photographers show fans hiding and an officer with a rifle raised.





What do we know about the parade shooting suspects?

Two adults, Lyndell Mays of Raytown and Dominic M. Miller of Kansas City, were charged with second-degree felony murder. According to the prosecutor, Mays allegedly got into an argument with a stranger and eventually pulled his gun, prompting others, including Miller, to do the same.

They were also each charged with two counts of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

Two teens were charged with gun-related and resisting arrest offenses in Jackson County family court. Suspects’ names are not released in family court. Depending on the severity of the charges, the youths could be tried as adults.

What do we know about the victims so far?

Members of the community gathered at Skywalk Memorial Park in Kansas City for a candlelight vigil Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, to show support for the victims of the mass shooting, including Lisa Lopez-Galvan, who was killed in the shooting on Wednesday during the Chiefs Super Bowl rally.

One person was killed. Her name was Lisa Lopez-Galvan and the 43-year-old was remembered by her brother as “the life of the party.” The mother of two and popular party disc jockey died on grounds of Union Station.





The injured victims of the Wednesday shooting ranged in age from 8 to 47, police said last week. Roughly half were under the age of 16.

Two elementary-aged sisters, a 10-year-old in a Mahomes jersey and a mother protecting her kids were among the at least 22 people injured in the shooting.

All of the injured kids were released from Children’s Mercy. One victim remained at University Health in critical condition as of Saturday.

How did Chiefs players and coaches react?

Andy Reid hugged a Shawnee Mission high school student in the moments after the shooting, and Jackson Mahomes comforted a kid separated from their parents. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce each gave $100,000 to fundraisers for shooting victims.

How did local and state officials respond?

Missouri Democrats are pushing for legislation to allow cities like Kansas City to pass their own gun restrictions, as state Republicans have repeatedly voted against firearms legislation.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson called rally shooters “thugs,” which Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas described as coded language against Black people.

Kansas City law enforcement continually declines to answer questions on how 850 officers along the parade route failed to prevent a shooting, and how KCPD plans to keep Kansas Citians safe at upcoming parades.

How can I help?

Several GoFundMe campaigns were established to help victims. Hospitals asked for Kansas Citians to donate blood, after victims received hundreds of units of blood and platelets. The Community Blood Center welcomes donors as young as 16 years old, with parental permission. A Kansas City psychologist shared advice on how to talk to kids about the shooting, including sharing basic factual information and spending quality time together.

The Star’s Robert A. Cronkleton, Glenn E. Rice, Mike Hendricks, Kacen Bayless, Kendrick Calfee, Katie Moore, Sarah Ritter, Laura Bauer, Joseph Hernandez, Natalie Wallington, Judy L. Thomas, Pete Grathoff, Tammy Ljungblad, Nick Wagner, Eric Adler, Andrea Klick, Bill Lukitsch and Sam McDowell contributed to this report.