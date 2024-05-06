'American Idol' recap: Top 7 singer makes Katy Perry 'scared for my job,' and two more go home

The Top 7 contestants on "American Idol" Season 22 played double duty tonight, putting on a whopping two performances that put both their choreography skills and their vocal range to the test.

The "Idol" hopefuls, mentored by "1, 2, Step" hitmaker Ciara, were challenged to sing one dance song and one Adele hit that would springboard them into the Top 5.

Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan found themselves surprised (in ways both good and bad) multiple times throughout the two-hour live episode.

As singers Abi Carter and McKenna Faith Breinholt gave performances that showed their determination to stay in the competition, Emmy Russell befuddled the judges – who, the consummate professionals they are, still doled out positive feedback – by remaining seated at the piano for one of the most literal dance songs of the past decade.

Here's what happened in Episode 16, what each contestant sang and who was sent home.

Abi Carter's fiery performance makes Katy Perry 'scared for my job'

Abi Carter showed yet another side to herself with a fiery performance of Fall Out Boy's "My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark (Light Em Up)."

During rehearsals, Ciara declared she was going to help Abi "put some sauce" into her performance.

She didn't disappoint.

For her dance song, the 21-year-old singer-songwriter donned a bold red jumpsuit with cutouts and stretched her already impressive vocal range in a new rockstar-worthy style as she performed Fall Out Boy's "My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark (Light Em Up)."

Flames firing into the air behind her and all, Abi gave her most unexpected performance yet. The performer that Perry describes as "angelic" week after week? She can't come to the mic right now. (Well, until she returned for a stunning and, yes, "angelic," performance of Adele's "Hello" later in the program.)

As well as delivering on the vocals, the Californian smoothly rescued her unsecured mic pack early in the song, amazing the judges.

"Where has all this energy been? Where has all this physicality been?" Perry exclaimed. "Why were you saving that for almost the last show? You can do that?" She added, "That performance made me scared for my job."

"You handled it like a pro," Bryan said of the mic pack issue. "We thought you just played piano and sang."

Emmy Russell dropped the ball with her dance song – but mustered confidence to take on Adele

Emmy Russell psyched herself out from getting up from the piano while performing "Shut Up and Dance."

Way before she took to the stage, Emmy Russell had psyched herself out of testing out some dance moves.

Her take on the upbeat 2014 hit "Shut Up and Dance" was off to a great start, with her voice sounding well suited for covering Walk the Moon. As the pop song reached its zenith, it seemed as if Emmy (and her glimmering dress) would get up off the seat to close the performance with a bang. Instead, she stayed glued to the chair and happily continued to tickle the ivories.

Instead of a mic drop, she dropped the ball.

"Were you going to get up and walk around?" Perry asked, clearly confused about the lack of choreography as she explained that "I was waiting" for the moment Emmy stepped away from the instrument. After Emmy explained her nerves, Perry recovered from her shock and complimented the singer for her blooming confidence.

The rest of the judges followed suit and avoided critical feedback, instead praising Emmy's growth and vocal talent.

Later, with her rendition of Adele's "Water Under the Bridge," Emmy looked more sure of herself as she remained center stage at the mic sans instrument.

"You've actually conquered your demons because before, you wouldn’t make eye contact with us," Richie said. "You’re standing in your light. That’s very cool."

Who was eliminated from 'American Idol'?

Platinum ticket winner Julia Gagnon, McKenna Breinholt and Emmy Russell wait to find out who makes it into the Top 5

Another platinum ticket winner bites the dust.

Julia Gagnon (songs: "Roam" by The B-52’s and Adele's "Set Fire to the Rain") and Mckenna Breinholt (songs: "E.T." by Katy Perry and Adele's "Make You Feel My Love") unfortunately didn't muster enough votes to stay in the competition this week.

Who's in the 'American Idol' 2024 Top 5?

Abi Carter (songs: "My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark" and "Hello)

Jack Blocker (songs: "Long Tall Sally" by Little Richard and "One And Only" by Adele)

Triston Harper (songs: "T.R.O.U.B.L.E.” by Travis Tritt and "Easy on Me" by Adele)

Will Moseley (songs: "Gimme Three Steps" by Lynyrd Skynyrd and "Rolling in the Deep" by Adele)

Emmy Russell (songs: “Shut Up and Dance” by Walk the Moon and "Water Under the Bridge" by Adele)

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'American Idol' recap: Abi Carter makes Katy Perry 'scared for my job'