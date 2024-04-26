Analysis-Trump election subversion case bogs down as allies' legal woes grow

Andrew Goudsward, Andrew Chung and John Kruzel
·5 min read
FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Trump's criminal trial on charges of falsifying business records continues in New York

By Andrew Goudsward, Andrew Chung and John Kruzel

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Donald Trump got another break when the U.S. Supreme Court signaled some support for his immunity claim, even as more of his allies faced prosecution for the former president's attempts to overturn his 2020 election loss.

Trump, seeking to regain the presidency this year, has managed to delay three of the four criminal cases against him. At the same time, the legal peril has ramped up for Trump associates and supporters who stand accused of aiding his attempt to hold onto power after his defeat.

State authorities in Arizona on Wednesday charged 18 people accused of plotting to illegally claim the state's 2020 electoral votes for Trump despite Joe Biden's narrow victory there. Trump was named as an uncharged co-conspirator.

The Supreme Court on Thursday appeared open to the idea of narrowing the federal criminal case against Trump, which is focused on many of the same events as the Arizona case, based on the view that presidents should have some legal protection for conduct that is part of their official responsibilities.

Trump, the Republican candidate challenging Democrat Biden in the Nov. 5 U.S. election in a rematch from four years ago, has not fully shielded himself from legal consequences. He is currently on trial in New York on charges that he falsified records to pay hush money to a porn star ahead of the 2016 election, a case that does not involve his official actions as president.

But Trump's status as a former president has enabled him to challenge legal cases in ways unavailable to others accused of attempting to subvert the election on his behalf. Indeed, Trump appointed three of the justices on the Supreme Court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority.

"The U.S. Supreme Court had a monumental hearing on immunity," Trump said on Thursday as he left court in Manhattan. "I hear the meeting was quite amazing, quite amazing - and the justices were on their game."

Questions posed by the justices on Thursday about how their ruling would affect future presidents underscored just how different Trump's case is compared to the prosecution of his low-level allies.

"This case has huge implications for the presidency, for the future of the presidency, for the future of the country," said conservative Justice Brett Kavanaugh, a Trump appointee.

TRIAL DELAYS

A Supreme Court ruling that former presidents are entitled to some limited immunity would still be a victory for Trump. It may require further analysis by lower courts on which of his allegedly unlawful actions would be considered official - as opposed to strictly private and open to prosecution – further reducing the chances of a trial before the election.

In the past several months, Republican officials and Trump allies have been charged in four states, accused of falsely holding themselves as legitimate presidential electors to be tallied by Congress in its certification of the 2020 election results.

Those charged in Arizona include 11 people who falsely claimed to be the legitimate Trump electors from the state as well as his former personal lawyers Rudy Giuliani and John Eastman and former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

Giuliani, Eastman and Meadows also have been charged alongside Trump in a racketeering case brought by local prosecutor Fani Willis in Georgia, another election battleground state where Trump sought to reverse a narrow loss. Three people accused of serving as fake Trump electors in Georgia have been charged in that case. All have pleaded not guilty.

State attorneys general in Michigan and Nevada brought criminal cases last year against other so-called fake electors that did not include Trump or his top advisers.

'WHAT CROSSES THE LINE'

Defense lawyers in some cases have claimed that the pro-Trump electors viewed their role as contingent upon the success of lawsuits and other means Trump used to challenge the election results.

"The problem is we don't have any clear guidelines or clear law as to what crosses the line," said Manny Arora, an attorney for Kenneth Chesebro, a lawyer who advised the Trump campaign.

Chesebro has pleaded guilty in the Georgia case and has spoken to investigators in other states.

Some defendants have attempted to use their former offices to benefit their defense, with limited success. Meadows unsuccessfully sought to move the Georgia case to federal court, arguing that he had acted as a federal officeholder.

Trump's supporters also have faced criminal consequences for breaching the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in a failed attempt to block Congress from certifying Biden's victory. Nearly 1,400 people have been charged and more than 500 have been sentenced to prison terms, according to U.S. Justice Department figures.

While much of Thursday's questioning by conservative justices seemed to signal a preference for further analysis on official-versus-private conduct, questions by two justices seemed to leave a door open to a Trump trial going ahead even if some immunity is recognized by the Supreme Court.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett, another Trump appointee, wondered if any of the allegations concerning solely private conduct could go to trial with the "speed" favored by Special Counsel Jack Smith, who brought the federal election-related charges.

"Is another option for the special counsel to just proceed based on the private conduct and drop the official conduct?" Barrett asked Michael Dreeben, who was arguing on behalf on the special counsel.

Liberal Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson emphasized that possibility, asking if there are "sufficient allegations in the indictment in the government's view that fall into the 'private acts' bucket that the case should be allowed to proceed?"

"Correct," Dreeben responded.

(Reporting by Andrew Chung, Andrew Goudsward and John Kruzel; Editing by Scott Malone and Will Dunham)

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • 'I Shouldn't Have Said That': Joe Biden Mocks 1 Of Trump's Most Cherished Traits

    The president took aim at one of his predecessor's personal trademarks -- and the audience loved it.

  • Trump's three US Supreme Court appointees thrash out immunity claim

    When the U.S. Supreme Court ultimately rules on Donald Trump's claim of presidential immunity from prosecution, a third of those deciding the matter will be justices he appointed to their lifetime posts. Those three - Amy Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch - posed questions from various angles as the nation's top judicial body heard arguments on Thursday in a case that provides a vital test of the power of the presidency. A key question, Gorsuch said, is "how to segregate private from official conduct that may or may not enjoy some immunity."

  • Secret Service says agent on Harris’ detail was removed from assignment after distressing behavior

    A Secret Service agent assigned to Vice President Kamala Harris’ detail was removed from their assignment after displaying behavior that colleagues found “distressing,” the agency said.

  • Ex-Trump Lawyer Spots Donald Trump’s ‘Big Mistake’ That Will ‘Make His Campaign Cringe’

    “That just brings back all those bad memories about that issue," Jim Schultz told CNN's Jake Tapper.

  • Trump Claimed Trial Interferes With His Campaign, but on His Day Off He Went Golfing

    Mike StobeFormer president Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed that his ongoing hush money trial constitutes “election interference,” by preventing him from connecting with voters, and so, the Republican presidential nominee spent his one day off from court diligently campaigning.Just kidding, Trump actually went golfing.A not-so aggrieved Trump spent his Wednesday puttering around at the Bedminster Golf Club, sources told CNN. On Wednesday, President Joe Biden’s presidential campaign released a

  • Mitch McConnell Breaks With Trump on Absolute Presidential Immunity

    NBC NewsAs the Supreme Court weighs whether Donald Trump is shielded from prosecution for acts committed while president, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said he opposes Trump’s view of absolute immunity.McConnell spoke with Meet the Press moderator Kristen Welker Thursday for a pre-recorded interview set to air Sunday.During their talk, Welker inquired whether McConnell stood by his February 2021 comment—made just after he voted to acquit “shameful” Trump during his Jan. 6-related

  • Trump at Supreme Court: Ham sandwiches and solar eclipses: Justice Alito has questions

    During arguments over Donald Trump's immunity claim, Justice Samuel Alito raised the saying that grand juries would indict a ham sandwich if asked to.

  • Fact Check: Video Supposedly Shows Biden Trying to Shake Hands with a 'Ghost' on Stage. Here's the Truth

    The president's physical and mental abilities were under increased scrutiny leading up to the 2024 election.

  • Trump Makes His Final Case To Supreme Court To Avoid Prosecution For His Coup Attempt

    How quickly justices rule on his "absolute immunity" claim is as important as how they rule, with the window for a pre-election trial closing fast.

  • Ty Cobb responds to Giuliani indictment, says he ‘sold his soul’ for Trump

    Former White House attorney Ty Cobb suggested Rudy Giuliani had “sold his soul” to protect former President Trump following the unsealing of an Arizona grand jury indictment Thursday charging the former New York City mayor for his alleged role in a “fake elector” scheme. Cobb, in an interview with CNN anchor Erin Burnett, reflected on…

  • Trump, Giuliani, Meadows are unindicted co-conspirators in Michigan fake elector case, hearing reveals

    Former President Donald Trump, his former chief of staff Mark Meadows, and Rudy Giuliani are unindicted co-conspirators in the Michigan attorney general's case against the state's so-called "fake electors" in the 2020 election, a state investigator revealed in court on Wednesday. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel charged 16 Republicans last year with forgery and conspiracy to commit election forgery for allegedly attempting to replace Michigan's electoral votes for Joe Biden with electoral votes for Trump at the certification of the vote on Jan. 6, 2021.

  • Putin urges restraint in state seizure of assets

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has reminded prosecutors that seizing assets and turning them over to state ownership is only justified in cases where failing to act might jeopardise Russia's national security. Many assets in Russia have changed hands in the last two years. Hundreds of foreign companies left Russia after Moscow sent its troops into Ukraine in February 2022, in some cases selling cheaply to local management.

  • Before Trump’s Big Lie, There Was Trump, the Big Liar

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty ImagesThe first stages of the trial of the People of New York State vs. Donald J. Trump have been illuminating in a variety of ways. They have made it absolutely clear that this trial is not the legal non-event Republicans and drinkers of conventional wisdom-flavored Kool Aid said it was.It is not a case about “paperwork” or “bookkeeping.” It is not a bland little nothingburger of arcane, hard-to-prove white-collar crime. It is not just

  • Government tells Ajax woman she may not be Canadian

    Last September, 32-year-old Arielle Townsend came home to a letter from the federal immigration department stating her Canadian citizenship was at risk of being revoked. Townsend, who lives in Ajax, Ont., was "completely blindsided." She'd come to Canada as an infant in 1992. She was not yet a year old when a Mississauga, Ont., citizenship office issued her a citizen card. "I was shocked and completely in disbelief," she said. "It's almost like you go to bed as one person, and then you wake up a

  • 'Good luck with that': PM says Saskatchewan premier shouldn't pick fight with CRA

    OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the Canada Revenue Agency is "very, very good" at getting the money it's owed, and Saskatchewan's premier should take note of that. Scott Moe has pledged the province will not send Ottawa the money it collects from the federal carbon price on natural gas. That move breaks the law, and Trudeau says the CRA has ways of making sure it can collect. On Tuesday, the prime minister said his government will keep sending carbon rebate cheques to people in Saska

  • China passes tariff law as tensions with trading partners simmer

    China on Friday passed a law leaving its biggest trade partners in no doubt that it can hit back should they put tariffs on the exports of the world's No.2 economy as Washington and Brussels take aim at Beijing over excess industrial capacity. The Tariff Law, which was approved by China's top legislature after three rounds of deliberations going back to 2022, is the latest addition to Beijing's arsenal of trade defence instruments as it maintains an uneasy truce with the U.S. following a trade war that kicked off during the Trump administration. The law, which will take effect from Dec. 1, outlines a range of legal provisions related to tariffs on Chinese imports and exports, from what constitutes tax incentives to China's right to hit back at countries that renege on trade agreements.

  • Ukraine uses long-range missiles secretly provided by US to hit Russian-held areas, officials say

    Ukraine for the first time has begun using long-range ballistic missiles provided secretly by the United States, bombing a Russian military airfield in Crimea last week and Russian forces in another occupied area overnight, American officials said Wednesday. Long sought by Ukrainian leaders, the new missiles give Ukraine nearly double the striking distance — up to 300 kilometers (190 miles) — that it had with the mid-range version of the weapon that it received from the U.S. last October. "We’ve already sent some, we will send more now that we have additional authority and money,” White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said.

  • Teacher Who Choked 17-Year-Old Student and Left Her in Woods After Believing She Was Dead Is Released on Parole

    Samson Shelton, now 44, admitted to trying to kill 17-year-old Ashley Reeves in 2006

  • Jamie Raskin Suggests Fitting New Home For 'Partisan' Supreme Court In Blistering Take

    The House Democrat named the "most astonishing" thing he heard from one justice after the court heard arguments on Donald Trump's immunity claim.

  • Jesse Watters Asks Mike Johnson If He Has 'Nightmares' About Marjorie Taylor Greene

    The House speaker responded with a diplomatic diss of the extremist lawmaker.