Michael Steele Hits Donald Trump Right Where It Hurts: 'That Is Your Truth'

Former Republican National Committee chair Michael Steele at the weekend called into question Donald Trump’s self-perception of strength with a blistering analysis of the former president’s recent comments on election integrity.

In a Time magazine interview published last week, the presumptive GOP nominee said his acceptance of the 2024 election result would depend “on the fairness of an election.” Trump still refuses to accept his 2020 loss to President Joe Biden with his baseless claim that it was rigged against him.

Steele suggested that “of all the elections that we have had in the history of this country, that your [Trump’s] election is the least honest and the most corrupt, it just shows the fallacy of what the man is laying out there.”

Trump “is afraid of losing because it strikes at the core of the thing that is most important to him, and that is his ego,” Steele continued.

The four-times-indicted ex-POTUS “doesn’t want to do the work to actually win” but instead just “wants to goad and cajole and bully people into believing something about our system because he is too weak of a man to actually go out and campaign like any other normal candidate would go out and campaign,” he added.

“So that is your truth, Donald Trump,” said Steele.

Trump is trying to “game the system as he did in ’16 and ’20, to say that, ‘If I don’t win, then the system is corrupt.’ No, Donald Trump, if you don’t win it’s because more people voted against you than for you and our electoral system confirm that,” he added.

Watch the video here:

