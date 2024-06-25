Anderson .Paak, Thundercat and More to Appear as Musical Guests on ‘Yo Gabba GabbaLand!’ (TV News Roundup)

Apple TV+ has revealed the lineup of “Super Music Friends” who will perform throughout the first 10-episode season of “Yo Gabba GabbaLand!,” which premiers Aug. 9. The lineup includes Anderson .Paak, Portugal. The Man, Thundercat, Betty Who, The Linda Lindas, Miyavi, Cory Wong & Antwaun Stanley, Kurt Vile, The Drums and The Interrupters.

Other confirmed guest stars for “Yo Gabba GabbaLand!” (a sequel to the hip 2000s preschholer entry “Yo Gabba Gabba!) includes Reggie Watts, Sam Richardson, Gillian Jacobs, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Lauren Lapkus, Chelsea Peretti, Diplo, Flea, Big Daddy Kane, Paul Williams and more.

More from Variety

“Yo Gabba GabbaLand!” is produced in partnership and collaboration with WildBrain and Yo Gabba Gabba, LLC. Series creators Christian Jacobs and Scott Schultz serve as executive producers with Josh Scherba and Stephanie Betts.

Also in this week’s TV News Roundup:

PROGRAMMING

NYC Media’s new lifestyle, reality series “The NYC Field Guide: How to Thrive in the Five” is set to debut June 26. Hosted by Micaela Birmingham, the 13-episode season will take audiences through the five boroughs of New York sharing tips on how to make the best of your time while in the Big Apple.

“The NYC Field Guide: How to Thrive in the Five” was created by the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment and produced in collaboration with Next Millennium Productions.

*

MGM+ has announced additional cast to “Earth Abides,” starring Alexander Ludwig and Jessica Frances Dukes. The series, from showrunner Todd Komarnicki and set for a late 2024 premiere, centers on “when a plague of unprecedented virulence sweeps the globe, the human race is all but wiped out. In the aftermath, as the great machine of civilization slowly and inexorably breaks down, only a few shattered survivors remain to struggle against the slide into extinction.”

New cast includes Aaron Tveit (“Schmigadoon!”) as Charlie, “the handsome leader of a new group of travelers.” Rodrigo Fernandez-Stoll (“Ghosts”) will play Jorge: “A civil engineer in his native Venezuela, Jorge finds his purpose once more amongst the San Lupo community.” Elyse Levesque (“Orphan Black”) will play “Maurine, who is beautiful but troubled. Used to a life of wealth and sophistication, past traumas have left her despondent.” Luisa D’Oliveira (“The 100”) is Molly, “a doctor with a deep-rooted strength and directness.” Birkett Turton (“iZombie”)will play Ezra, “a former music club owner who is full of personality. Everything about him sets Ish on edge.” Hilary McCormack (“Killjoys”) is Jean, “once a mesmerizing musician and singer who is now a loving mother and recovering addict.” Jenna Berman (“Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”) will play Evie, “a young autistic woman with radiant beauty who finds peace in art.”

TRAILERS/FIRST LOOKS

Paramount+ has released the trailer and key art for the seventh and final season of its original drama series “Seal Team,” which premieres Aug. 11.

According to an official logline, “The series follows the lives of the Navy SEALs’ most elite unit as they execute dangerous high-stakes operations to defend their country at a deeply personal cost. In the final season, Jason Hayes (David Boreanaz) struggles to balance his warrior’s existence with the responsibilities of single fatherhood. Ray Perry ( Neil Brown Jr.), his trusted second in command, questions whether he will be able to leave the battlefield behind as his retirement nears.”

Other cast members include A.J. Buckley, Toni Trucks, Raffi Barsoumian and Beau Knapp.

“Seal Team” is produced by CBS Studios and executive produced by Boreanaz, Spencer Hudnut, Christopher Chulack, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly and Mark Owen.

Watch the trailer below.

EXECUTIVES

LatiNation Media has hired Jose Suarez as vice president, multiplatform sales. He was previously at Hispanic Exchange as vice president, sales and brand partnerships. He will report to Gisella Fu-Ripp, senior vice president, sales, and oversee LatiNation Media’s sales, marketing, strategic partnerships, and new business development across all of its content platforms.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.