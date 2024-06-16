Andy Cohen Celebrates Getting to Sleep in a Bit Later on Father's Day: 'How Great Is That?'

The Bravo star is dad to two kids — son Ben, 5, and daughter Lucy, 2

Andy Cohen/Instagram Andy Cohen with his kids Lucy and Ben

Andy Cohen is enjoying a special day surrounded by his kids!

On Sunday, June 16, the Bravo personality, 56, celebrated Father's Day with his son Ben, 5, and daughter Lucy, 2. Cohen shared a glimpse into the start of the holiday on his Instagram Stories — which included a slightly later wake-up call and some cuddles while watching Camp Snoopy.

The Watch What Happens Live host told his 5.5 million followers, "Happy Father's Day to one and all. My present today was that my son got up at 7:05." He celebrated the unexpected sleep-in by giving the camera a thumbs-up.

"How great is that?" Cohen said, noting that he figured Ben would wake him up much earlier.

"You know what? Happy Father's Day to me, and everybody else," he added.

Andy Cohen/Instagram Andy Cohen

Cohen also showed off his Father's Day presents from Ben, a set of colorful gem bracelets. "Wow!" the proud dad can be heard saying in the clip.

The 5-year-old pointed out that Cohen had two of each of the bracelets. "They're so fancy, thank you," Cohen continued. "I love them — that's a great present."

Andy Cohen/Instagram Andy Cohen's son Ben gave him bracelets for Father's Day

Cohen then resumed his family's Sunday morning activity of watching Camp Snoopy together.

It's pretty clear that Cohen loves being a father. In April, he posted a photo on Instagram of himself with his daughter Lucy while celebrating her second birthday.

Cohen beamed in the snap as he carried his baby girl — who looked adorable in an orange plaid dress with matching yellow socks and a bow in her hair — while holding a giant yellow No. 2 balloon indoors.

“Lucy is Two!” Cohen wrote in the caption of the birthday post. “It is so exciting getting to know my daughter; she’s a smart, funny sweetheart who surprises me every day. And the female energy Lucy is shining all over this house is welcome and needed! It’s getting really fun over here!”

“Marking time through the filter of my children’s growth is blowing my mind at this later stage of my life,” the father of two continued. “Everything feels on double-time but it’s also, as @hodakotb says, right on time ♥️.”

Cohen posted a photo the day before on his Instagram Stories of his daughter’s birthday celebrations at Complete Playground in New York City, as he showed a large set of brightly-colored climbing apparatus at the children’s indoor play center.

“This place is INCREDIBLE,” he added in a message over the snap.

In an earlier photo shared on his Instagram Stories, Cohen was joined by his friend and fellow father of two Anderson Cooper, as he and his family joined the birthday celebrations.

“Birthday Party Dads,” Cohen wrote in a caption underneath.



