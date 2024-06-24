Pregnant Hailey Bieber Stuns in Satin on Date Night with Justin Bieber in New York City

The couple, who are expecting their first baby together, have been married since 2018

Gotham/GC Images Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber in New York City on June 23, 2024

Hailey and Justin Bieber are hitting the town in style.

The couple, who are expecting their first baby together, enjoyed a date night in New York City on Sunday, June 23.

Caressing her baby bump, Hailey, 27, — who announced her pregnancy in a joint Instagram post with Justin on May 9 — wore an elegant turtleneck satin ivory-gold dress and a pair of black narrow sunglasses to cover her eyes.

The model also held onto a black purse as her platform heels matched with her asymmetric lengthened gown.

Her ears were accessorized with gold earrings while her hair was styled into a 90’s style updo.

starthestar/SplashNews Justin and Hailey Bieber in New York City on Sunday, June 23

Justin, 30, wore a blue puffer jacket over a pair of baggy pants and smiley-faced Drew slippers for the outing. He also sported a green and blue baseball cap and a pair of sunglasses.

Hailey has stepped out in a number of stylish outfits since she announced her pregnancy. On Saturday, June 22 she shared a snap on her Instagram Stories of her wearing a black lace outfit with matching sunglasses.

This came after she posted a photo of a glimpse of her bare bump while wearing a blue and white floral bandana top.

Gotham/GC Images Hailey Bieber arriving for dinner in New York City on Sunday, June 23

Last week, the Rhode beauty founder also celebrated two years of her skincare line.

“2 years of @rhode 😭 Feel so very grateful that I get to bring this world of rhode to life everyday with the most incredible team of extraordinary, talented people,” she wrote alongside a snap of her cradling her baby bump.

Gotham/GC Images Justin Bieber in New York City on Sunday, June 23, 2024

Earlier this month, Hailey revealed that she had been suffering from lower back pain during her pregnancy.

"So who was gonna tell me about the lower back pain?" she wrote alongside pregnancy emojis as she sat in a chair.

In the video, which featured the couple’s vow renewal, the soon-to-be mother cradled her bump as she wore a lacy white dress.

