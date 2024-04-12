Angela Rayner being investigated by police over claims Labour deputy leader broke electoral law

Police announced on Friday that they are investigating Angela Rayner over the controversy surrounding her house sale.

The bombshell development came after Labour’s deputy leader has faced weeks of questions over whether she paid the required tax when she sold her home.

The move follows claims, which she denies, that she may have broken electoral law over information she gave about her living situation a decade ago.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said: “We’re investigating whether any offences have been committed. This follows a reassessment of the information provided to us by Mr Daly.”

It follows an initial complaint by Tory Party deputy chairman James Daly, MP for Bury. He followed it up by making Greater Manchester Police aware of neighbours allegedly contradicting Ms Rayner’s statement that a property, separate from her husband’s, was her main residency.

He claimed she may have made a false declaration about where she was living on the electoral register.

Before being elected to Parliament, Ms Rayner is understood to have used Margaret Thatcher’s Right to Buy scheme to purchase her former council home in Vicarage Road, Stockport, in January 2007.

She married Mark Rayner in September 2010 and the couple re-registered the births of their two sons that year, providing Mr Rayner’s address in nearby Lowndes Lane.

But Ms Rayner is understood to have remained on the electoral roll at Vicarage Road until 2015, when she sold the house at a profit, thought to be of £48,500.

Ms Rayner has faced repeated questions from the Tories over whether she should have paid capital gains tax on the 2015 sale of her home, and whether it was her principal residence or not.

Shadow housing secretary Ms Rayner stressed she had received professional advice which was “categoric that I do not owe any capital gains tax on that”.

Knowingly providing false information on an electoral registration form is an offence, which can carry a six-month prison sentence or an unlimited fine.

Meanwhile, Sir Keir Starmer and Rishi Sunak duelled over defence on Friday, with the Labour leader vowing to enhance Britain’s submarine nuclear deterrent despite facing painful constraints on public spending.

The Prime Minister responded that Labour could not be trusted on defence as he met veterans to launch a £2.1 million scheme to support them into work after they leave the military.

Sir Keir headed on Friday to Barrow-in-Furness in Cumbria, where the next generation of Trident nuclear submarines is being built.

“In the face of rising global threats and growing Russian aggression, Labour’s commitment to our UK nuclear deterrent is total,” Sir Keir said, three weeks after the PM himself visited BAE Systems Submarines in Barrow.