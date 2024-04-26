Anne Hathaway Has Good And Bad News About Sequels To 2 Of Her Most Iconic Films

Anne Hathaway Rick Kern via Getty Images

Anne Hathaway has given fans an update on the potential third film in the Princess Diaries franchise.

The Oscar winner’s career breakthrough moment came in 2001 when she appeared in the live-action Disney movie as Mia Thermopolis, a teenager who discovers she’s actually the heir to the throne of a small European nation.

She later reprised the role of Mia in a sequel three years later, on which she reunited with her co-star Dame Julie Andrews.

During a new interview with V magazine, Anne was asked about the possibility of a third film in the series, and while she admitted she was limited as to exactly what she could divulge, the Dark Knight Rises star did confirm that wheels were in motion.

Julie Andrews and Anne Hathaway in The Princess Diaries Brownhouse ProdBrownhouse Prod/Botnp Inc/Kobal/Shutterstock

“We’re in a good place,” she explained. “That’s all I can say. There’s nothing to announce yet. But we’re in a good place.”

This comes after Julie Andrews suggested last month that the project may have been “shelved”, despite her hopes to return for a part three.

Elsewhere in her V interview, Anne was less convinced about the idea of a Devil Wears Prada follow-up film.

“Probably not,” she said when asked about a sequel to the hit comedy.

“We all love each other and if somebody could come up with a way to do it, I think we’d all be crazy not to.

“But there’s a huge difference in the world now with technology, and one of the things about that particular story is it was about producing a physical object. Now with so much being digital, it would just be very different.”

Anne as Andy in The Devil Wears Prada 20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock

She added: “Maybe me, Stanley [Tucci], Emily [Blunt], Meryl [Streep], [director] Dave Frankel, [costume designer] Patricia Field…we should just all do something else together. That’d be fun.”

While a Devil Wears Prada sequel is seemingly off the table, fans of the original film still have reason to be excited as a new musical based on the Oscar-nominated film is coming to London later this year.

Vanessa Williams will be taking on the role of Miranda Priestley, previously played by Meryl Streep, having previously racked up three Emmy nominations for her portrayal of a similar character in the sitcom Ugly Betty.

