Anne Robinson confirms relationship with Andrew Parker Bowles

Former Weakest Link host Anne Robinson has confirmed she is in a relationship with the Queen's ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles.

At the end of last year it was reported the 79-year-old TV presenter and 84-year-old retired cavalry officer were dating.

Robinson has now confirmed they are, telling Saga magazine: "Yes. Full stop. Mind your own business."

The interview comes as it was announced Robinson will take on the role of the publication's agony aunt from their June issue.

Discussing returning to the dating pool in her 70s, after being single for more than a decade, she told Saga: "I'd been out of the game for so long. And also I don't drink. If you don't drink, you're not as reckless are you?

"I'm a great believer in surprising yourself by taking risks. Personally and professionally. Nothing ventured, nothing gained. If the worst that can happen is you get some egg on your face, that's not terrible is it?"

Explaining why dating can be easier in older age, she said: "You're much more selective about what you're going to get into a tizz about. Nothing matters that much. You're not going to change."

Robinson became known for the acerbic comments she made to contestants and her catchphrase "you are the weakest link, goodbye" when she presented the quiz show, which was first broadcast in 2000 before ending 12 years later.

She previously became the first woman to host Channel 4 quiz show Countdown before stepping down in 2022 after having recorded 265 episodes.

She has one daughter, Emma, from her marriage to the late Charles Wilson, a former journalist and newspaper executive, which broke down in 1973. She got divorced from her second husband John Penrose in 2007.

Parker Bowles married Camilla in 1973 and they had two children together, Tom and Laura, before getting divorced in 1995.

The King, who was divorced from Diana, Princess of Wales in 1996, later wed Camilla at the Guildhall in Windsor in 2005.

They have remained friends, with the former army officer among the selected guest list for the King's coronation.

The interview is in June's issue of Saga magazine.