Anne Robinson confirms romance with Queen Camilla's ex-husband

Former Countdown star Anne Robinson has confirmed she is in a relationship with Queen Camilla's ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles.

Reports surrounding the new romance began circulating at the end of last year, with the presenter now revealing to Saga magazine that the rumours are true.

"Yes. Full stop. Mind your own business," she said.

The couple are said to have met over a year ago at a lunch with friends and have kept their relationship a secret ever since.

In the interview, the former Weakest Link host went on to discuss her return to the dating pool in her 70s, after being single for 17 years.

"I'd been out of the game for so long. And also I don't drink. If you don't drink you're not as reckless, are you?" she explained.

"I'd say that like everything else I've done, it's always worth the risk. I'm a great believer in surprising yourself by taking risks. Personally and professionally."

She concluded: "Nothing ventured, nothing gained. If the worst that can happen is you get some egg on your face, that's not terrible is it?"

Robinson has one daughter, Emma, from her marriage to the late Charles Wilson, which ended in 1973. She later married John Penrose in 1980, before the couple announced their divorce in 2007.

Former army officer Parker Bowles married Queen Camilla in 1973, before getting divorced in 1995. The pair have two children together — food writer Tom Parker Bowles, who has regularly appeared as a critic on MasterChef, and daughter Laura, who is an art curator.

King Charles divorced from Diana, Princess of Wales in 1996, before marrying Camilla in Windsor in 2005. Parker Bowles was notably among the selected guest list for the King's Coronation in May 2023.

Countdown airs on weekday afternoons on Channel 4.

