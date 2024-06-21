Another Hollyoaks star set to leave show

Hollyoaks spoilers follow.

Jon-Paul Bell looks set to leave his role as Beau Ramsey in Hollyoaks.

The Sun reports that the actor will depart the show after two years in the main cast. Digital Spy has reached out to Hollyoaks producers Lime Pictures for clarification, but they have declined to comment.

Bell hasn't commented on his reported Hollyoaks exit either, though he no longer references the E4 streaming-first soap in his Instagram bio.

The actor first appeared in Hollyoaks in 2022 as Tony Hutchinson's long-lost son from his brief fling with Sarah Ramsey in 1996.

Beau has since been involved in a romance with Kitty Draper, recently learning her secret that she used a stolen identity to start a new life away from her abusive father Declan Hawthorne.

The couple were involved in the evil Declan's death after the deranged preacher kidnapped Kitty to hold her hostage in their family cabin. Beau and Kitty later covered up Declan's death but have raised suspicion from Freddie Roscoe.

Hollyoaks is in the process of a significant cast cull for its transition from five weekly episodes to three as part of a streaming-first strategy.

Longtime cast member Steph Waring has confirmed her character Cindy has been axed from Hollyoaks as part of the cast reduction, with Jamie Lomas (Warren) and Ross Adams (Scott) set to leave as well.

Other upcoming cast exits are expected for Jonas Khan (Zain), Glynis Barber (Norma), Emma Rigby (Hannah), and Matthew James-Bailey (Ethan).

Hollyoaks will address cast departures this September with a time jump to bring the storylines forward by one year.

"It’s not kind to our characters or our audience to have a drawn-out stream of goodbyes on screen, and a heightened stunt didn’t feel like the right approach," producer Hannah Cheers said. "We also want the flexibility to see favourite characters again and we got really excited about how this would work.

"We believe this creative approach will celebrate the uniqueness of Hollyoaks and will serve and honour our amazing characters – throwing us forward into exciting new territory as we pave the way to our 30th anniversary in 2025."

Hollyoaks streams first online via Channel 4 each weekday at 7.30pm. Episodes then air on E4 the following day, before getting their YouTube premiere a week after that.

Selected omnibus episodes are available via Prime Video.

