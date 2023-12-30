Ant & Dec's Limitless Win season 3 teaser reveals biggest cash prize in show’s history

ITV

Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win has revealed that the biggest cash prize in the show’s history will be won in the third series.

The quiz show sees the hosting duo preside over the board, with two contestants attempting to make their way up by answering questions, but crucially not going over the correct answer.

The maximum prize that was secured over the first two series was £500k, but the teaser trailer for the upcoming episode has revealed that one lucky – and intelligent duo – managed to secure a whopping £1 million prize.

Fans will have to wait to see who takes home the mega prize, with the series returning to the small screen on January 6.

The hosting duo recently returned from the jungle after filming I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, and will present Saturday Night Takeaway later in the year.

The upcoming 20th series will be the last one for a while after the pair confirmed that they would take a break, with Ant saying: “We want it to be the biggest send-off because we're resting it for a while.

“So everybody that we haven't managed to get on in the last few years, we're going to try our hardest to get on. It's going to be a massive celebration of the last 20 years as well, so we're going to bring old things back.

“We've got brand-new stuff, we've got lots of things planned and we're going to have a lot of fun doing it. We love it. It's going to be sad, but we're going to have fun until we get to the final episode.”

Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win will return on January 6 on ITV1.

