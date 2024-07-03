Anya Taylor-Joy's Parade of Festival Looks Includes a Transparent Wet T-Shirt

Anya Taylor-Joy is pulling out all the stops for her Glastonbury looks.

Her first ensemble for the music festival included a coordinating look with model Cara Delevingne. As the two walked the festival grounds arm-in-arm on Friday, Anya opted for an airy white miniskirt and metallic crop top that featured gold grommets and ruching at the bust. She complemented the look with several silver rings, as well as an orange gemstone pendant necklace stacked atop a smaller opal pendant necklace.

Dave Benett

Rectangular black sunglasses and tan Sorel hiking boots—a must for the muddy grounds—completed her outfit. Anya wore her signature red lip, and tamed her long platinum hair with a braided half-up, half-down style. She chatted animatedly with Cara, who matched her look with an identical pair of waterproof Sorel boots, albeit in a darker tan color.

The supermodel synchronized her look to Anya’s, wearing a tan plaid Miu Miu button-up shirt which she layered over a white tank top. She rolled up the sleeves of the shirt for a more laid-back feel, and tied the piece into a cropped look to show off her high-rise denim shorts.

Cara accessorized with a long silver necklace and a Western-style black leather belt with silver Chevron accents. Rounded black sunglasses finished off her ensemble as her long blonde hair blew behind her while she walked.

Joseph Okpako

The duo was spotted again on the fourth day of the festival—and while they didn’t coordinate outfits a second time, they matched each other’s vibe while dancing along in a VIP section backstage. Anya went bold in a soaked white T-shirt that showed what she was (or rather, wasn’t) wearing underneath, which she paired with green denim shorts that boasted a fringe hem on its pockets. Though her transparent shirt seemed to suggest otherwise, she went incognito in a yellow baseball cap and the same sunnies she wore previously.

Meanwhile, Cara wore a white muscle tee that bared red stripes and a large “118” graphic. She kept cool in black shorts and held a denim jacket in her hand as she and Anya watched the show together.

