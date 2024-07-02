AOC calls for impeachment of ‘corrupt’ Supreme Court after Trump immunity ruling

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Monday said she would push to impeach what she called “corrupt” Supreme Court justices after they granted substantial immunity to former President Donald Trump.

The progressive New York firebrand called the decision “an assault on American democracy” and vowed to remove the conservative judges.

“Today’s ruling represents an assault on American democracy,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote on the social media platform X. “It is up to Congress to defend our nation from this authoritarian capture. I intend on filing articles of impeachment.”

It wasn’t immediately clear if she planned to target the entire court or just the six conservative justices who backed the decision to shield Trump from prosecution for so-called “official acts.”

Republicans control the House of Representatives, meaning it’s unlikely an impeachment push would even get a vote, let alone pass. It would also need a two-thirds vote in the Senate, where Republicans hold almost half the votes.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called the decision a “sad day for our democracy” and denounced what he called the “MAGA Supreme Court,” noting that Trump appointed three of the justices who ruled on his case.

“Treason or incitement of an insurrection should not be considered a core constitutional power afforded to a president,” Schumer said.

Rep. Jerrold Nadler, the Democratic ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, called the decision “revolutionary” and warned it could set the stage for “unchecked dictatorship” if Trump finds his way back to the White House.

“Donald Trump’s extremist right-wing court has come to his rescue, dramatically expanding the power of the presidency and removing any fear of prosecution for criminal acts committed using official power,” Nadler said.

Manhattan Democratic Rep. Dan Goldman, who served as counsel to Democrats during Trump’s first impeachment trial, also sharply criticized the ruling, calling it a “dark day for democracy.”

“The Supreme Court’s ruling gives expansive immunity to a corrupt president who purports to use acts within his official authority to conspire to overturn a lawful election,” Goldman tweeted.

