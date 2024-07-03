P.E.I. minister unbending on immigration policy as some foreign workers leave

CHARLOTTETOWN — A spokesman for foreign workers protesting recent changes to Prince Edward Island's immigration rules says at least 20 people from the group have given up and returned to their home countries.

Rupinder Pal Singh says about 250 people have been challenging the provincial government's decision to change immigration rules that were in place when they arrived on the Island.

He told a news conference that some of those entitled to permanent residency under the old rules were front-line workers at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Representatives of Cooper Institute, the advocacy organization that organized the news conference, called on the government to ensure workers who have contributed greatly to Prince Edward Island communities can continue on the path to becoming permanent residents.

However, a spokesperson for Workforce, Advanced Learning and Population Minister Jenn Redmond said today nothing has changed since the minister told protesters in a June 18 letter that there would be no changes to the province's immigration policy.

Singh says several other people in his group have permits that will soon expire and they are hoping to get visitor visas so they can continue to make their voices heard.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 3, 2024.

The Canadian Press