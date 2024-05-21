AP denounces Israel's seizure of camera equipment and halting of live shot of Gaza Strip
The Associated Press on Tuesday denounced the Israeli government's seizure of a camera and broadcasting equipment belonging to the news organization in southern Israel. Israel had accused the news organization of violating a new media law by providing images to Al Jazeera. The Qatari satellite channel is among thousands of clients that receive live video feeds from the AP and other news organizations. The AP's Executive Editor Julie Pace said the organisation decried the actions of the Israeli government "in the strongest terms."