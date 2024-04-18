AP Trending SummaryBrief at 12:44 p.m. EDT

Long-lost first USS Enterprise model is returned to 'Star Trek' creator Gene Roddenberry's son

DALLAS (AP) — The first USS Enterprise has boldly gone back home, solving a decades-long mystery. The model used in the opening credits of the original “Star Trek” television series has been returned to the son of creator Gene Roddenberry. The 3-foot model went missing in the 1970s, so it caused a stir when it popped up on eBay last fall. The sellers took it down and contacted Dallas-based Heritage Auctions to authenticate it. Last weekend, the auction house facilitated its return to the creator's son, Eugene “Rod” Roddenberry. He's thrilled. He's going to get it restored and hopes the public can see it in a museum.

Allman Brothers Band co-founder and legendary guitarist Dickey Betts dies at 80

Guitar legend Dickey Betts, who co-founded the Allman Brothers Band and wrote their biggest hit, “Ramblin’ Man,” has died. He was 80. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer died at his home in Osprey, Florida, David Spero, Betts’ manager of 20 years, told The Associated Press by phone. He says Betts had been battling cancer for more than a year and had chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Betts shared lead guitar duties with Duane Allman in the original Allman Brothers Band to help give the group its distinctive sound and create a new genre: Southern rock. Acts ranging from Lynyrd Skynyrd to Kid Rock were influenced by the Allmans’ music, which combined the blues, country, R&B and jazz with ’60s rock.

Law enforcement officials in 4 states report temporary 911 outages

Law enforcement agencies in Nebraska, Nevada, South Dakota and Texas reported temporary outages to 911 services. The reports came Wednesday night and most agencies said within hours that services had been restored. It was not immediately clear what caused the outages or whether they were related. Also unclear was whether any emergency situations were impacted. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration houses the National 911 Program and said Thursday that the issue is being monitored. The 911 outages were reported statewide in South Dakota, in the Las Vegas area of Nevada, across several counties in Nebraska and in the Texas city of Del Rio, which is along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Fire in truck carrying lithium ion batteries leads to 3-hour evacuation in Columbus, Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities evacuated an area of Ohio’s capital, Columbus, for several hours out of fear that a fire in truck’s trailer could have caused lithium ion batteries to explode. Police began evacuating a several-block area west of downtown shortly after 7 a.m. Thursday and closed off several highway exits near the Scioto River. Officers went door-to-door to alert residents about the evacuation, and a shelter was set up. Although firefighters were still battling the blaze as of late morning, the evacuation order was lifted about three hours after it was issued. It was ordered out of concern that the batteries could burn very rapidly and explode.

Starbucks is introducing a cold drink cup made with less plastic

Booming sales of cold drinks at Starbucks stores have created a problem: growing amounts of plastic waste from the single-use cups that Frappuccinos, Refreshers, cold brews and other iced drinks are served in. Starbucks said on Thursday that it plans to alleviate some of that waste with new disposable cups that contain up to 20% less plastic. The cups are due to be rolled out to stores in the U.S. and Canada starting this month. Although Seattle-based Starbucks got its start selling coffee, the company says cold drinks now account for 75% of its U.S. sales. Starbucks says the reduced-plastic cups are part of a commitment to cut its waste in half by 2030.

The Lyrid meteor shower peaks this weekend, but it may be hard to see it

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Lyrid meteor shower is here. But with a nearly full moon in the sky during the peak this weekend, it might be tough to see. The Lyrids occur every year in April. This year’s peak activity could see 10 to 20 meteors per hour. Viewing lasts through the end of the month. Most meteor showers originate from comets. The source of the Lyrids is the comet Thatcher. You don't need special equipment to see a meteor shower. Ideal conditions include dark skies with little moonlight. In May, the Eta Aquarids meteor shower peaks with best viewing in the Southern Hemisphere.

Indonesians leave homes near erupting volcano and airport closes due to ash danger

MANADO, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian authorities closed an international airport and residents left homes near an erupting volcano due to spreading ash, falling rocks and the possibility of a tsunami. Mount Ruang on Sulawesi Island had five large eruptions Wednesday, and smoke emitted from the crater all day Thursday. More than 11,000 people were told to leave at-risk areas, and at least 800 have done so. Indonesia's volcanology center noted it's possible part of the volcano could collapse into the sea and cause a tsunami. Residents on an island east of the volcano were among those told to evacuate. Such a collapse caused a tsunami during a Mount Ruang eruption in 1871 and in the 2018 eruption at Anak Krakatau.

UK's Prince William returns to public duties for first time since Kate's cancer diagnosis

LONDON (AP) — Prince William is returning to public duties for the first time since his wife’s cancer diagnosis. He will be bolstering the royal family’s ranks as health problems continue to sideline the Princess of Wales and King Charles III. William is set to visit a surplus food redistribution center and a youth club it serves, highlighting efforts to reduce food waste as a way to cut greenhouse gas emissions and feed people in need. The prince stepped away from public duties after Kate announced on March 22 that she was undergoing treatment for an unspecified type of cancer.

After 40 years in Park City, Sundance exploring options for 2027 film festival and beyond

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — The Sundance Film Festival may not always call Park City, Utah, home. The Sundance Institute has started to explore the possibility of other U.S. locations to host the independent film festival starting in 2027, the organization said Wednesday. The 2025 and 2026 festivals will still take place in Park City and Salt Lake City. But with the current contract up for renewal in 2027, the Institute is taking steps to look at all options through a request for information and request for proposal process, beginning immediately. The final selection, which could still be Park City, its home of 40 years, is expected to be announced by early 2025.

9 are facing charges in what police in Canada say is the biggest gold theft in the country's history

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian police say nine people are facing charges in the biggest gold theft in Canadian history from Toronto’s Pearson International airport a year ago. Authorities say 6,600 gold bars worth more than 20 million Canadian dollars or $14.5 million were stolen and the gold was melted down and used to purchase illegal firearms. Police said Wednesday that those charged include an Air Canada warehouse employee, a former Air Canada manager and a jewelry store owner.

The Associated Press