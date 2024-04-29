Hillary Clinton Brutally Mocks Trump Adviser's Constant Trolling Of Her

Hillary Clinton has long been a favorite target of conservatives despite not being in the political spotlight since 2016.

But that minor detail hasn’t stopped Jason Miller, a longtime adviser to Donald Trump and part of his 2024 presidential campaign, from trying to promote a false story that she is planning to run for president this year.

Since 2019, Miller has been making social media posts that claim the former first lady is planning to run for president again, according to Meidas Touch. There is no real evidence that Clinton intends to run again; instead, she’s become a surrogate for President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign, having hosted a fundraiser for him in November last year.

Miller probably intended for his posts to raise havoc among low-information voters and pearl-clutching conservatives.

However, considering how much Clinton hate has energized the Republican Party for the last three decades, the message he’s sending seems to be more like Jake Gyllenhaal’s line to Heath Ledger in “Brokeback Mountain”: “I wish I knew how to quit you.”

As for Clinton, it’s clear that she could care less about Miller. Replying to a post on X, formerly Twitter, from Meidas Touch editor in chief Ron Filipkowski that said Miller “can’t stop thinking about [Clinton],” the former secretary of state offered a response that was so casually brutal.

“Can’t say the feeling is mutual,” she wrote.

Many people were amused by Clinton’s response.

I don't care for Hillary at all, but the way she burned Miller in this post made me cackle! 🤣🤣🤣 @AJDelgado13 SO GOOD! https://t.co/5Ye1XJCxJN — Courtney Rogers (@CourtneyMRogers) April 29, 2024

Mrs. Clinton lives rent free in a lot of ppl’s heads. Man, what a different world we’d be living in if we didn’t have an archaic Electoral College system and the person who actually got more votes won. Love her or hate her, it’s undeniable that we’d be in a better situation. Ugh https://t.co/8YjpJLeLBX — SaltyPapi (@thesaltypapi) April 29, 2024

I’m still with her.

More than ever after this. 😁💙 https://t.co/p9Sf5skLen — Gisele ☮️ (@Gisele23935327) April 29, 2024

