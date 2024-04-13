An April rarity, Winnipeg may hit 20 degrees this weekend

Good news is on the way for southern Manitoba.

Folks in Winnipeg haven't seen a 20°C temperature since October 3, 2023. That’s a long wait for warm-weather lovers hoping to open the windows and shed their coats.

Another step on the slow advance to spring arrives this weekend as that nearly 200-day wait comes to an end. Communities across southern Manitoba stand a chance to crack 20°C on Saturday afternoon.

Manitoba temp icons Saturday

A solid ridge of high pressure building over the central United States will nudge just far enough north to bring an unseasonably pleasant weekend to the southern Prairies.

Daytime highs on Saturday will soar into the upper teens and likely the lower 20s in spots, including in Winnipeg. Forecasters see the city reaching 18°C on Saturday afternoon, and it wouldn’t be much of a stretch to reach an even 20.

Winnipeg potential 20C temp

Warm winds will push temperatures into the teens well into the Manitoba Lakes region, where even The Pas is likely to see the double-digits amid bright sunshine.

A high pushing 20°C this time of year is nothing to sneeze at. We usually have to wait until May to see this level of springtime warmth build into the province. The last time we hit 20 degrees in April was back in 2020, and it was just in the nick of time on the last day of the month.

Manitoba temp icons Sunday

Unseasonably comfortable temperatures will stick around one more day into Sunday, though daytime readings will come in a few degrees cooler than we enjoyed at the start of the weekend.

Don’t forget the sunscreen if you’re planning to head outside and enjoy this burst of springtime warmth. It’s easy to get a sneaky and painful sunburn as the sun angle steadily increases this time of year.

Enjoy the beautiful weather while it lasts. An unsettled pattern will arrive on the Prairies heading into next week, forcing temperatures to reverse course and dive into below-seasonal territory. Winnipeg might struggle to climb above the freezing mark by the latter half of next week.

Stay with The Weather Network for the latest on conditions across Manitoba.

