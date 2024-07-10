Argentina names Sergio Iraeta new agriculture secretary

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina's government named lawyer and agricultural producer Sergio Iraeta as the country's new agriculture secretary on Monday following the resignation of Fernando Vilella.

Iraeta, who previously served under Vilella as the agricultural production and forestry undersecretary, will continue to work to "reduce the state's bureaucratic structure and enhance the capabilities of agricultural producers," the country's economy ministry said in a statement.

Argentina is one of the world's two largest exporters of soybean oil and soybean meal and a top global producer of corn and wheat. The libertarian government of President Javier Milei sees the sector as key to shoring up the country's foreign reserves amid a severe economic crisis.

The government also renamed the agency formerly known as the Secretariat of Bioeconomy to the Secretariat of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries.

