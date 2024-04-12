These Arizonans are reeling

Arizonans are grappling with what it means to live in a state where pregnant people, including victims of incest and rape, will be forced to continue a pregnancy. Also in the news: Americans in Israel are under a security alert following a threat from Iran and President Joe Biden is cracking down on unlicensed dealers selling firearms that bleed into the illegal market.

What are Arizonans feeling after a 1864 abortion ban was upheld?

Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Arizona on Friday as people come to grips with a state Supreme Court decision to uphold an 1864 abortion ban.

The law bans abortions in all cases except when to save the life of the mother. But ambiguity over what is a life-saving abortion raises legal questions and could make it difficult for doctors to parse out when a medical emergency is so severe that they can perform an abortion without fearing retribution.

When does the Arizona abortion ban take effect? The court said no enforcement of the ban could take place in the 14 days after its decision, and confusion over implementation of the law will likely mean more court cases to come. Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes affirmed this week she would never prosecute an abortion case.

Chaos erupted in the Arizona House on Wednesday as Democrats attempted to repeal the ban, only to be thwarted by the Republican majority.

Arizona's women are reeling. And planning. The Arizona Republic, part of the USA TODAY Network, spoke with eight Phoenix women with a variety of viewpoints on the topic.

From the USA TODAY Network: What does Arizona abortion ban mean for New Mexico?

Protesters gather at the Capitol in downtown Phoenix on April 11, 2024.

Iran says it must punish Israel

Israel is prepared for military confrontations beyond Gaza, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday, amid concern that Iran was getting ready to strike Israel. Tehran must retaliate for a deadly attack on its consular compound in Damascus last week because the U.N. Security Council failed to condemn the strike or take any action against Israel, Iran’s U.N. mission said Thursday. In response, the U.S. State Department issued a security alert for its personnel and their families in Israel, limiting where they can go amid increased concerns of an Iranian attack. Read more

Japan's prime minister told Congress "the world needs the United States" as Ukraine, Israel aid stalls.

Palestinians look at smoke billowing during Israeli bombardment on the Firas market area in Gaza City on April 11, 2024.

More news to know now

How President Biden's allies hope to stop Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

President Joe Biden's Democratic allies have mobilized against Robert F. Kennedy Jr., intent on stopping his independent presidential bid from dooming Democrats in November. On the 2024 campaign trail, Biden has ignored Kennedy but behind the scenes, the Democratic National Committee recently hired a team of attorneys to monitor Kennedy's efforts to get his name on ballots of key battleground states before upcoming spring and summer qualifying deadlines. Read more

A gun-show and internet loophole no more

Under current rules, licensed dealers must perform background checks and log the make, model and serial numbers of guns sold, but hobbyists and infrequent traders don't. Justice Department officials say too many guns are being sold under the so-called gun-show loophole and internet loophole, so new rules will more clearly define who should join the 80,000 other federal firearms licensees and abide by existing law. The feds expect at least 20,000 additional gun sellers will now be required to perform the instant background checks that will stop them from selling to felons, domestic abusers and other prohibited buyers. Read more

This is not a drill: 1 in 4 teachers say guns forced their schools into lockdown last year.

There's a new weapon in the country's battle against gun violence: prosecutors.

The WNBA partners with first-ever OTC birth control

The WNBA has entered a multi-year partnership with Opill, the first-ever birth control pill available in the U.S. without a prescription. Opill will be an associate partner for Monday's WNBA draft and the brand aligns with the league's two social justice focuses for the 2024 season, civic engagement and reproductive health advocacy, the league says. The two will partner on educational programs for college students about contraception. Read more

Photo of the day: OJ Simpson dies at 76

O.J. Simpson, who succumbed to prostate cancer on Wednesday night in Las Vegas at 76, goes down in history as an iconic American story in so many ways. From football legend and Hollywood star to accused double-murderer and the Hall of Shame, here's a look at Simpson's complicated legacy.

