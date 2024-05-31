Armed Forces employee sentenced to prison for sexual assault

CBC
·4 min read
A B.C. Supreme Court judge wrote that the accused just wanted 'quick sex' and showed a 'lack of remorse and insight' into his actions. (Peter Scobie/CBC - image credit)
A B.C. Supreme Court judge wrote that the accused just wanted 'quick sex' and showed a 'lack of remorse and insight' into his actions. (Peter Scobie/CBC - image credit)

Warning: This story contains graphic details related to sexual assault

A 23-year-old man who worked for the Armed Forces at the naval base in Esquimalt, B.C., just west of Victoria, has been sentenced to more than three years in prison for a violent sexual assault in 2022.

In a ruling posted earlier this week, B.C. Supreme Court Justice Carla L. Forth described Hayden Chokrev-Evans as "predatory" and said his actions were "vile, violent, degrading and harmful to the victim," who he met on a dating app.

Forth wrote that the sexual assault was "deeply traumatizing" for the victim, whose identity is protected under a court-ordered publication ban.

As well as his jail sentence, Chokrev-Evans must also provide DNA samples, register with the federal Sex Offender Registry and is prohibited from owning a firearm for 10 years.

CBC News has contacted the Armed Forces for comment. A spokesperson for the Department of National Defence has told CHEK News that Chokrev-Evans is no longer employed as of May 15, 2024.

'All he wanted was "quick sex"'

According to the judgment, Chokrev-Evans met the victim, known only as S.D., on the dating app Tinder.

Chokrev-Evans was working at CFB Esquimalt as a marine technician and S.D. was a resident of Port Alberni, 135 kilometres northwest of Victoria.

They first agreed to meet in Nanaimo in October 2022, and decided S.D. would visit Chokrev-Evans in Victoria the following weekend.

"Mr. Chokrev-Evans agrees that he misled S.D. into believing that he was interested in a long-term relationship when all he wanted was 'quick sex,'" the judgment says.

"S.D. was hopeful that this was the start of a long-term relationship."

Canadian Forces Bases Naden in Esquimalt B.C.
Canadian Forces Bases Naden in Esquimalt B.C.

According to the judgment, the sexual assault took place at CFB Esquimalt, in B.C. (CBC)

When S.D. arrived at the base, the pair first hung out in Chokrev-Evans's dorm watching three episodes of a Netflix series about Jeffery Dahmer, the judgment said, before he left to work out in the gym.

When he returned, according to the judgment, Chokrev-Evans began to violently sexually assault S.D. The assault included forcing his penis into her mouth, inserting his penis into her vagina while choking her and bashing her head into the wall. He did not use a condom.

Forth said S.D. felt like she was losing consciousness and said nothing during the assault.

Afterwards, Chokrev-Evans showed her photos of naked women he had had sex with. Forth says S.D. did not leave until the next morning because she was afraid.

'Not the same person she was'

S.D. returned to work with bruising on her neck and forearm, and a lump on her head. The judgment says for about a week it hurt when she spoke and it was difficult to breathe and swallow.

On Oct. 17, she returned to work, where "she was crying, and was told to go to the hospital," the judgment says.

"She did and a rape kit was performed. She reported what had happened to the police."

The victim also became depressed, couldn't eat and began to self-harm, Forth wrote.

"S.D. is not the same person she was when she met Mr. Chokrev-Evans," the judgment said.

"She is not responsible in any way for what Mr. Chokrev-Evans did to her. She deserved to be treated with respect and dignity."

'No feelings'

According to the judgment, Chokrev-Evans grew up in Ontario in a home free of abuse and substance misuse. He does not have any substance-use issues, had a large peer group and had no prior interaction with the justice system.

"Mr. Chokrev-Evans reports that he is only attracted to women around the same age as him and that he prefers 'blonde haired and skinny women,'" Forth wrote.

"When asked what steps he has taken to ensure a similar offence will not occur in the future, he replied that 'he will stop having sexual interactions with people that he is not attracted to.'"

Chokrev-Evans told the judge he has "no feelings" about the events that led to his conviction, and he doesn't believe he would benefit from counselling.

"I am concerned that with his lack of remorse and insight, his prospects for rehabilitation in the future are very low," Forth wrote.

For sexual assault involving choking, the maximum sentence is 14 years.

Forth sentenced Chokrev-Evans to three years and 108 days, including time served, and ordered him to comply with the sex offender registry for 20 years.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • I Was In The Courtroom When Donald Trump Was Found Guilty. Here's What You Didn't See.

    The former president was found guilty on all charges after six weeks of testimony and arguments. HuffPost covered the trial live from the courthouse.

  • Quebec billionaire Robert Miller arrested, charged with sex offences against 10 victims

    Reclusive Quebec billionaire Robert G. Miller, who allegedly paid several young girls large sums of money in exchange for sexual favours, was arrested Thursday afternoon and faces 21 charges, including sexual assault, obtaining sexual services for consideration and several counts of sexual exploitation of minors.The former owner of Future Electronics was arrested at his home in the Montreal neighbourhood of Westmount.Miller is alleged to have committed the offences against 10 victims between 199

  • 'Dine and Dash' Couple Jailed After Racking Up ‘Huge' Restaurants Bills: ‘Brazen Offending’

    Married Welsh couple Ann and Bernard McDonagh failed to pay bills at five restaurants

  • Opinion: Here’s Who Trump Should Blame: His Lawyers

    By the time the jury reached its verdict finding former President Donald J. Trump guilty on all 34 counts of the charges brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office, there was little doubt there would be no acquittal forthcoming for the former president. Deliberating for less than two days, the jury’s speed in reaching a decision was noteworthy and likely due to the strength of the case. While it is not true that fast verdicts are always pro-defense or pro-prosecution, they do in

  • A tale of two convoy trials

    The three of them once stood side-by-side as road captains of a historic protest.Now, more than two years after thousands of honking vehicles rolled through Ottawa in what became known as the Freedom Convoy, two narratives are emerging in court — potentially splitting the fates of Pat King, Tamara Lich and Chris Barber.Factually, they are separate cases. King is being tried alone, whereas Lich and Barber are co-accused in their trial.And while the two trials share many similarities, including th

  • Woman Poisoned Boyfriend to Death Thinking He'd Inherited $30M. Then She Found Out It Was All a Scam

    Ina Thea Kenoyer has pleaded guilty to murdering her longtime boyfriend, Steven Edward Riley Jr., by poisoning him with antifreeze

  • Serial killer Robert Pickton dead

    WARNING: This article contains details about violence against Indigenous women.British Columbia serial killer Robert Pickton has died of injuries sustained in an attack, according Correctional Service Canada (CSC).The 74-year-old was in hospital after being the target of what CSC called a "major assault" by a fellow inmate on May 19 at the maximum-security Port-Cartier Institution, about 480 kilometres northeast of Quebec City. He was in a medically induced coma and on life support in the days b

  • Man pleads guilty in international students fraud case

    Dressed in a red jumpsuit, Brijesh Mishra stood inside a Vancouver courtroom and apologized for a slew of Canadian immigration offences. Mishra, 37, was arrested after a Canadian Border Services Agency investigation tied him to dozens of fraudulent acceptance letters for Canadian colleges and universities that were provided to prospective international students from India between 2016 and 2020. On Wednesday, Mishra pleaded guilty to three charges related to Canada's Immigration and Refugee Prote

  • Police say several people have been hurt in a stabbing in the German city of Mannheim

    An assailant with a knife attacked and wounded several people in a square in the southwestern German city of Mannheim. Police shot at the attacker, who also was hurt. Police said the incident happened shortly after 11.30 a.m. They said in a statement that there was no longer any danger to the public. There was no immediate word on the motive. The incident happened on the Marktplatz, a square in Mannheim’s downtown area.

  • Warden told to justify killer's prison transfer for drug dealing

    A B.C. Supreme Court judge has given the warden of B.C.'s Mission Institution, 50 kilometres east of Vancouver, three weeks to justify the transfer of a so-called "high-profile" killer from medium to maximum security after he was accused of being a major player in the prison's drug subculture.Jeffrey Leinen was subject to an emergency involuntary transfer to Kent Institution, about 35 kilometres away, last November when prison informants fingered him as a drug dealer and a search of his cell tur

  • Alabama death row inmate gives thumbs-up, says 'Love y'all' before execution

    Jamie Ray Mills, a man who was on death row for nearly two decades, was executed Thursday after all his final appeals were denied.

  • Yellowknife woman who died in 2019 identified as U.S. fugitive wanted in deadly crash

    Kate Dooley, who lived in Yellowknife, died in December 2019. (Submitted by Kimberley Smale. )A woman who lived in Yellowknife has been identified as a U.S. fugitive wanted in connection with a fatal drunk driving incident in Scottsdale, Ariz, police say. Gloria Schulze, who lived in Yellowknife under the name Kate Dooley, was charged after hitting a vehicle driven by 21-year-old Angela Maher, who was on her way to pick up a friend while visiting the city. Police said the investigation revealed

  • Doug Ford suggests immigrants behind Jewish school shooting

    TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford has suggested immigrants are to blame for the shooting of an empty Jewish school in Toronto over the weekend, despite police saying they have little information on the suspects. Toronto police have said two suspects fired shots shortly before 5 a.m. last Saturday at Bais Chaya Mushka Elementary School and that no one was injured, though there was damage to the building. Police say their hate crime unit is involved in the investigation, but that it is too early

  • Officer who arrested Scottie Scheffler criticizes attorney but holds 'no ill will' toward golfer

    LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Louisville police officer who arrested Scottie Scheffler said he has “no ill will” toward the pro golfer for injuries he said he suffered while directing traffic after a fatal accident during the PGA Championship.

  • 'The air in the courtroom turned to stone'

    As each juror verbally confirmed the decision to convict him, Mr Trump turned his head in their direction and followed their faces one by one.

  • Coronation Street confirms Roy Cropper's fate after murder attempt

    Coronation Street has revealed Roy Cropper's fate following a murder attempt by the terrorist Griff Reynolds.

  • Judge denies petition to recall death sentence of man who killed 12-year-old Polly Klaas

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A California judge on Friday denied a petition to recall the death sentence against Richard Allen Davis, who in 1993 killed 12-year-old Polly Klaas after kidnapping her from her bedroom at knifepoint in a crime that shocked the nation. Jurors in 1996 found Davis guilty of first-degree murder and of the “special circumstances” of kidnapping, burglary, robbery and attempting a lewd act on a child. Davis was on parole at the time of the child's abduction and killing and had

  • Massachusetts Fugitive Known as 'Bad Breath Rapist' Arrested in California After 16 Years on the Run

    "The unwavering dedication by law enforcement to locate and arrest [Tuen Lee] hopefully brings peace of mind to the victim and her family," said inspector Sean LoPiccolo

  • Jimmy Kimmel mocks Trump for likening himself to Mother Teresa as jury deliberates on former president’s fate

    Deliberations in the former president’s historic hush money trial began late on Wednesday morning and will continue on Thursday at 9.30am

  • Calgary daycare worker who slapped, dragged and threw down baby pleads guilty to assault

    WARNING: This article contains graphic descriptions of assault.A Calgary daycare worker pleaded guilty to assault Thursday, admitting to abusing a 13-month-old baby several times over three different days.Rita Niure, 30, worked at Kidzee Early Learning and Daycare in the northeast in December 2022 when the incidents took place.The baby's identity is protected by a publication ban. CBC News will call him RD.Prosecutor Rebecca Ross proposed a four-to-six month jail sentence followed by a year of p