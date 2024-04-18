Arrest made in 2022 death of Calgary toddler

Police made the arrest on Wednesday. A man was taken into custody and police say manslaughter charges are pending. (David Bell/CBC - image credit)

Calgary police have taken a man into custody almost two years after the death of a toddler in the city's southeast community of Midnapore.

At approximately 2:15 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, police were called to a residential complex on Bannister Manor S.E. for reports of a toddler in distress. The two-year-old girl was transported to hospital by EMS but life-saving attempts were unsuccessful, and she was declared deceased.

Following an extensive investigation by the homicide unit and autopsy, the death was deemed a homicide. The victim was identified as Olivia Hayden of Calgary, a statement released Wednesday by the Calgary Police Service (CPS) said.

Police say a man was arrested on Wednesday and manslaughter charges are pending. After the man has been formally charged, police say his name will be publicly released.

According to the CPS statement, the accused and victim were known to one another, and this was not a random incident.