Arson, hit-and-run at center of probe into Sergio Pino’s alleged threats against wife

In August of last year, the estranged wife of home builder Sergio Pino reported to the police that a Home Depot flatbed truck driving in reverse rammed into the passenger side of her dark blue BMW as she was pulling into the driveway of her Pinecrest home in broad daylight.

Investigators do not believe the crash was an accident. The rented truck, which had no rear license plate, sped off after the hit-and-run, according to a video surveillance system at Tatiana Pino’s home.

“It was apparent that this was an intentional act and not an accidental collision,” according to an FBI affidavit for a criminal complaint charging Bayron Bennett, a part-time employee of Sergio Pino, in March of this year. Court records show Bennett told investigators he was asked to recruit individuals to commit crimes against Tatiana Pino, though the documents do not state if Bennett gave a name.

FBI agents are investigating whether Sergio Pino hired Bennett to recruit a crew of men to threaten his wife’s life in the wake of her filing for divorce from him in April 2022, people familiar with the FBI probe told the Miami Herald. Although the FBI affidavit doesn’t identify Sergio Pino or his wife Tatiana by name, Bennett is described as “hired help” who put together food and beverage services for the home builder for excursions on his yacht.

Bennett and three other Miami-Dade men, Michael Dulfo, Edner Etienne and Jerren Howard, have been charged with stalking Pino’s wife in connection with the hit-and-run at her home. Bennett, Dulfo and Howard are also charged with a racketeering-related offense and arson targeting three vehicles belonging to Tatiana Pino’s sister.

The four defendants are facing trial in Miami federal court in late August. Their defense attorneys either did not respond to Herald inquiries or declined to comment.

Sergio Pino’s defense attorney, Sam Rabin, said they’re aware of the prosecutions of the four men and the ongoing investigation by the FBI, which raided the builder’s waterfront home and business in Coral Gables on Monday night.

According to the FBI affidavit, Edner was the driver of the rented Home Depot flatbed truck that struck Tatiana Pino’s BMW on Aug. 30, 2023, and Dulfo followed her car to the Pinecrest home in a dark-colored Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck that same day. The pair also coordinated the rental of the flatbed truck at the Home Depot in Coconut Grove.

The FBI affidavit also focuses on two arson incidents on July 2, 2022, and Aug. 12, 2023, implicating Bennett, Dulfo and Howard. But the target of the arson attacks was not Sergio Pino’s wife Tatiana; it was the wife’s sister, the affidavit says.

The middle-of-night attacks destroyed three cars – a 2019 Dodge Ram, a 2019 Dodge Tahoe and a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado – belonging to Tatiana’s sister and her husband, who live in Miami-Dade County.

Home security cameras captured two of the couple’s trucks being set on fire by a suspect wearing a hooded sweatshirt and shorts.

In March of this year, FBI agents approached Bennett for questioning before his arrest.

“Bennett proceeded to tell law enforcement that he was asked to seek out individuals to commit arsons and a hit-and-run against VICTIM 1,” the affidavit says. [The Herald has learned that VICTIM 1 is Sergio Pino’s wife Tatiana.]

“Bennett identified Dulfo as the person he solicited to commit the arsons and hit-and-run,” adding that he had known Dulfo for a long time.

Dulfo’s defense attorney, Paul Donnelly, declined to comment about the allegations on Friday.

