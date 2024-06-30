Police fatally shoot man, 28, after impaired driving collision in northeast Edmonton

Alberta's main police oversight agency is investigating a police shooting that killed a 28-year-old man in northeast Edmonton Saturday night, police say.

An Edmonton police officer shot the man in the Fraser neighbourhood after a "confrontation" occurred, police said in a news release issued early Sunday morning.

Patrol officers were dispatched to the northeast edge of the city shortly before 9:30 p.m. An impaired driver reportedly rolled over their vehicle near 153rd Avenue and Anthony Henday Drive.

When officers arrived, witnesses told them the driver, a man, had fled the scene, police say.

Police eventually found the man, but a conflict ensued before officers could arrest him. An officer shot the man, who suffered life-threatening injuries, police say.

Paramedics rushed the man to hospital, where he died, police say.

No other civilians or police officers were injured.

The Edmonton Police Service notified the province's director of law enforcement, who directed the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) to investigate.

ASIRT investigates incidents where police may have caused serious injury or death, as well as significant allegations of police misconduct.