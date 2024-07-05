ASICS and Kiko Kostadinov Take Netball to the Next Level

ASICS and Kiko Kostadinov continue their illustrious partnership with an all-new sneaker, dubbed the GEL-FLAMMAE. Arriving as a new women's collaboration, the new edition references both the GEL-Wahine II and the GEL-NETBURNER IGS II silhouettes, evolving the classic ASICS stripes and lacing track.

Crafted with the GEL-KIRIL tooling model, the kicks boast a floral traction pattern, revealed on the shoe's rubber toecap, paired with FLYTEFOAM PROPEL cushioning for added aero-dynamism. Arriving in subtle pearlescent tones, the ASICS GEL cushioning appears tactically woven into the midsole, while the AHARPLUS heel plug aims to promote long-term durability. Arriving in two mixed material colorways, the new GEL-FLAMMAE is available in "Gunmetal" and "Mako Blue."

Leaning into the world of netball, the collaboration looks to "lycra-clad net-ballers young and old, professional or hobbyist," resulting in a playful campaign lensed by British photographer Rosie Marks, in Australia. Shot amidst a cast of netballers, the campaign showcases a certain nostalgia for team sports and community.

Take a look at the campaign above, ahead of the GEL-FLAMMAE's official release on July 19 via ASICS SportStyle and select retailers.

