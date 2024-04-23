Aspyn Ovard Posts First TikTok Together with Husband Parker Since News of Divorce Broke

Ovard filed for divorce from Parker Ferris on April 1

Aspyn Ovard/ Instagram Aspyn Ovard and Parker Ferris

Aspyn Ovard and Parker Ferris are co-parenting amid their split.

The mom influencer, 28, posted a TikTok video of herself in the car after going on a "family date" to the soda shop Swig on Monday, April 22 with Ferris and their kids.

"Coco had the idea to come to Swig. So, we're having a Swig lunch today so we're gonna do a little Swig haul," she said, before explaining what the Utah-based soda shop was.

"Parker and I used to go there back in the day to the original location," she said. "In high school it was like where all the kids hung out."

Off camera in the back seat of the car, Ferris, 28, chimed in to say: "If you didn't have plans on a Friday or Saturday night you'd go to Swig and you'd run into other friends and stuff."

The estranged couple reminisced about how times had changed because they were visiting the shop with three kids.

Ovard revealed that her daughters —, Cove, 4 ½, and Lola, 2 ½ — got strawberry waters and pretzels from the restaurant before she and Ferris talked about how the shop's cookie recipe had changed.

Although he was off-camera, the clip marked the first time Ferris appeared in a TikTok video with Ovard since she filed for divorce from him on April 1, the same day she announced the birth of their third child together, another girl.

tiktok Aspyn Ovard

The newborn's birthdate is unclear and her name hasn't been announced, but per Ovard's posts, she was born at 34 weeks.

"Sweet baby was ready to be born i guess 👶🏼," the mom of three captioned the TikTok video announcing she gave birth. It featured a photo of her 34-week bump and then jumped to a video of her holding the baby in her arms.

The couple's divorce comes eight years after they married in an outdoor ceremony in Utah in October 2015. Lawyers for both Ovard and Ferris did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

