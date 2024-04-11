Astrology Influencer Disturbed by Eclipse Killed Partner, Infant Child and Herself, Say Police

Danielle Johnson stabbed her partner to death before pushing her two children from a moving car and then crashing it into a tree, according to the LAPD

Ayoka/x Danielle Cherakiyah Johnson

A 34-year-old woman, who worked as an astrology influencer, killed her partner, 8-month-old baby and herself after posting warnings about the "spiritual warfare" of the total solar eclipse, say police.

On April 8, the same day as the eclipse, Danielle Johnson pushed her two children from a moving car on a busy Los Angeles-area freeway at around 4:30 a.m. local time, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Half an hour later. Johnson then drove her Porsche SUV at over 100mph and crashed into into a tree in the city of Redondo Beach.

While her nine-year-old child "sustained moderate injuries from the fall and was transported to a local hospital,” a press release from the LAPD added that her “eight-month-old child sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at scene.”

“Johnson did not survive the crash and was the sole occupant of the vehicle,” the release added.

Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times via Getty Apartment block where Jaelen Chaney was found

Earlier that day, Johnson is also believed to have fled her home with her children after stabbing her partner Jaelen Chaney, 29.

“On April 8, 2024, around 3:40 a.m., Chaney and Johnson became involved in a verbal altercation that escalated into Johnson becoming violent, stabbing Chaney, who succumbed to his injuries at scene,” the release continued. “A knife with biological evidence was later recovered from the scene.”

Prior to this, Johnson had called the impending eclipse the "epitome of spiritual warfare" in messages posted on X under the moniker “Ayoka" reported the Associated Press, citing LAPD Lt. Guy Golan.

Ayoka/x Danielle Cherakiyah Johnson

Just days before the eclipse, Johnson tweeted on April 4, “This eclipse is the epitome of spiritual warfare. Get your protection on and your heart in the right place.”

“The world is very obviously changing right now and if you ever needed to pick a side, the time to do right in your life is now. Stay strong you got this,” she added.



Per the outlet, police are not considering the eclipse to be a contributing factor in the deaths “because we just don’t know why she did what she did,” Golan said.



Chaney was discovered at around 7:35 a.m. after neighbors in the couple’s apartment building in Woodland Hills noticed their front door was open and went to check on their wellbeing. Investigators found tarot cards and black feathers in Johnson’s apartment, according to the LA Times.



PEOPLE has contacted the Los Angeles Police Department for additional information.



Read the original article on People.