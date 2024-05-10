Atlanta United hosts D.C. United in conference matchup

DC United (3-3-5, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta United FC (3-4-3, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Atlanta United FC -140, DC United +313, Draw +313; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: D.C. United visits Atlanta United in Eastern Conference play.

Atlanta is 3-3-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta has a +3 goal differential, scoring 14 goals while allowing 11.

D.C. United is 2-3-3 in conference games. D.C. United has a -1 goal differential, scoring 16 goals while allowing 17.

Saturday's game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Giorgos Giakoumakis has scored five goals for Atlanta. Jamal Thiare has three goals over the last 10 games.

Christian Benteke has eight goals and two assists for D.C. United. Jacob Murrell has one goal over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Atlanta: 3-4-3, averaging 1.4 goals, 5.4 shots on goal and 6.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

D.C. United: 2-3-5, averaging 1.3 goals, 4.9 shots on goal and 5.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Atlanta: Alexandre Silva (injured), Jamal Thiare (injured), Derrick Williams (injured).

D.C. United: William Conner Antley (injured), Russell Canouse (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press