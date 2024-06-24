All About Audrina Patridge's Daughter Kirra Max Bohan

'The Hills' alum Audrina Patridge welcomed her daughter Kirra Max in 2016

Audrina Patridge Instagram Audrina Patridge and her daughter Kirra Max

Audrina Patridge is finding joy in being a mother to her daughter, Kirra Max Bohan.

The Hills star welcomed Kirra on June 24, 2016, with her then-husband Corey Bohan, whom she divorced in 2017. That same year, Patridge was awarded full custody of Kirra and the former reality star has opened up about her love of motherhood.

Ahead of The Hills: New Beginnings premiere in 2019, Patridge shared with PEOPLE, “Being a mother gives you purpose. Kirra is my everything ... I have a daughter to protect.”

She also shared a sweet Instagram tribute to her daughter in 2024, writing, “I feel so blessed to have my baby girl Kirra as my daughter. She has opened my eyes up to love, life laughter, challenges and making life all that much better. I love her so much!!"

From the special meaning behind her name to how she's learning important communication skills, here’s everything to know about Audrina Patridge’s daughter, Kirra Max Bohan.

She was born in 2016

Audrina Patridge Instagram Audrina Patridge and her daughter Kirra

Patridge and her then-husband, Corey, welcomed their daughter, Kirra Max Bohan, on June 24, 2016.

Kirra was delivered via c-section, and Patridge shared with PEOPLE that she had the doctors turn up the music in the delivery room to keep her distracted. The song that was playing when Kirra made her entrance into the world was “Hey Soul Sister” by Train.

“Every day I look at her and I can’t believe she’s mine,” Patridge said at the time. “She’s so cute, it melts my heart.”

Kirra was named after Patridge's grandfather

Audrina Patridge Instagram Audrina Patridge's daughter Kirra

In a blog post after Kirra's birth, Patridge shared that she had always loved the name and that it was also the name of a surf spot in Australia.

Similarly, Kirra’s middle name has significance as it pays tribute to Patridge's grandfather.

“We named her after my grandpa, Max, who unfortunately passed away about a month ago. She was due on his birthday, and he couldn’t wait to meet her," Patridge wrote. "He would have been so proud ... I love and miss him so much."

Her favorite word as a toddler was “disgusting”

Audrina Patridge Instagram Audrina Patridge's daughter Kirra

When Kirra was 3 years old, she discovered a new favorite word.

“Kirra is a girly girl but she’s also a tomboy, so lately her word that she’s been saying is ‘disgusting,’ ” Patridge told PEOPLE in 2019.

“So [if] she sees something or she goes in an elevator and it smells, she’ll go, ‘That’s disgusting, Mommy,’ ” she added while imitating her daughter’s annoyed face. “It’s so cute, it’s funny.”

She’s a big fan of Frozen

Michael Kovac/Getty Sadie Loza, Audrina Patridge, Kirra Max Bohan and attend L.O.L. Surprise! Winter Disco Launch Party on September 27, 2019

One of Kirra’s first red carpet events was the world premiere of Frozen 2 in 2019. Kirra, then 3, wore a white dress with silver accents, a matching headband and a silver bag. Meanwhile, Patridge donned a yellow dress with a braided belt and carried a Louis Vuitton bag.

Kirra is also interested in L.O.L. Surprise dolls and animals, according to posts on her mom’s Instagram account.

Kirra is her mom’s go-to travel buddy

Audrina Patridge Instagram Audrina Patridge and her daughter Kirra

A 2022 post on Patridge’s Instagram showed the mother-daughter duo having a great time in Hawaii.

Partridge has also posted pictures and videos from their adventures in Lake Havasu and a staycation in San Clemente, Calif. Kirra and her mom enjoy outdoor activities like skiing and swimming when on their vacations.

Patridge and Kirra both love animals

Tasia Wells/Getty Audrina Patridge (R) and daughter Kirra Max Bohan, and dog Lady at the Ollie Pupsgiving Gathering at Platform LA on November 18, 2017

Patridge shared on Instagram in March 2023 that they were expanding their family with a new puppy.

One photo in her post showed the puppy and Kirra in the backseat of a car, with Kirra smiling wide. The dog, whose name Patridge didn’t include in her post, has one blue eye and one brown eye.

As their dog has grown up, Patridge continues to share photos of him cuddling and playing with Kirra.

Patridge has a tattoo symbolizing her love for Kirra

Audrina Patridge Instagram Audrina Patridge and her daughter Kirra

In 2017, Patridge got a tattoo on her ribcage symbolizing her love for her daughter and the tattoo artist was none other than her brother-in-law Kyle Loza. In the caption of her since-deleted post sharing about the tattoo, Patridge hinted that it was something celestial.



“It was time to get some ink for my baby girl, she means the world to me and what better person to do it than my amazing brother in law @kylelozansd #kirrayouremymoonandstars,” she wrote.

Patridge is teaching Kirra good communication skills

Audrina Patridge Instagram Audrina Patridge's daughter Kirra

When it comes to raising Kirra, Patridge wants to be intentional in teaching her daughter how to be a strong communicator.

"When she gets frustrated from a game or something she’s going through with her friends, I teach her to use her voice to put those emotions and feelings into words and communicate them," Patridge shared with Yahoo Life. "We’re so close, so I know instantly when her energy is off. I say, 'what’s going on? You want to talk?' "

Patridge concluded, sharing some advice for parents, "You have to pay attention and ask questions and help them understand why they’re feeling the way they are."

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.